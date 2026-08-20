WillScot Named Presenting Paddock Sponsor for Inaugural Freedom 250 Grand Prix on the National Mall

WillScot brings its rapid-deployment and modular expertise to the inaugural Freedom 250 Grand Prix on the National Mall, delivering temporary space and storage solutions to support race weekend operations.

WillScot-sponsored Paddock serves as the official temporary operational hub for all competing NTT INDYCAR SERIES teams, supporting team haulers, equipment and race garages.

Partnership demonstrates WillScot’s ability to quickly deploy flexible, turnkey infrastructure for complex, high-profile events.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in turnkey space solutions, today announced it is serving as the Presenting Paddock Sponsor of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, scheduled for August 22-23. Staging one of the year’s most high-profile sporting events and the first-ever NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on the National Mall and the streets of Washington D.C., the event requires months of preparation, precise logistical coordination and extensive field service and support operations. WillScot will play a critical role in that effort, providing temporary office and storage infrastructure for race teams, event organizers and other supporting operations across the event footprint.



As an official partner of INDYCAR and the preferred temporary space provider for race events throughout the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, WillScot is proud to support the Freedom 250 Grand Prix through The Paddock Presented by WillScot. Known as the “locker room of motorsports,” the Paddock serves as the operational hub for competing teams, housing team haulers, equipment and temporary garages where drivers, mechanics and engineers prepare throughout race weekend. In addition to its sponsorship of the Paddock, WillScot will provide temporary office and storage solutions supporting select operations across the event footprint.

“Events like the Freedom 250 Grand Prix require an incredible amount of coordination and logistical precision to ensure that race participants have the infrastructure they need to perform,” said Tim Boswell, President and Chief Executive Officer of WillScot. “That makes this a natural fit for WillScot. We’re proud to support the event with flexible space solutions and to have our brand connected to the Paddock, where the teams and people who make race weekend possible come together.”



To support the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, WillScot is transporting, installing, and servicing more than 6,400 square feet of temporary office and storage space across the National Mall. The solutions will support a range of critical event functions, including medical, broadcast, race operations, production and vendor teams, with ground-level offices, an innovative FLEX workspace serving as the main operations compound, and secure storage throughout the event footprint. WillScot will also host clients and guests in a branded onsite suite during race weekend.



“Major events involve thousands of details, tight timelines, and demand extreme agility from an execution standpoint. And our partnership with the Penske organization and INDYCAR is grounded in a shared commitment to operational excellence. The Freedom 250 Grand Prix builds on WillScot’s experience supporting major events where temporary infrastructure must come together quickly and perform from day one,” said Boswell.

In addition to supporting the operational infrastructure for the event, WillScot’s presence as a proud paddock sponsor can be seen throughout the Freedom 250 Grand Prix footprint, including a minimum of 15 wayfinding partner board cubes, entrance signage, pedestrian scrim and dedicated placement on the event’s partner webpage.



“With extensive experience and expertise in supporting major events, we are proud to have WillScot on board as presenting partner of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix paddock,” said Bud Denker, Chairman of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix. “With a track record of producing creative and innovative space solutions, WillScot is the perfect fit as presenting partner of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix paddock.”

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix features a 1.7-mile, seven-turn street circuit showcasing iconic landmarks as part of a race weekend celebrating America’s 250th anniversary. The event will receive live broadcast coverage on FOX on Sunday, August 23.

To learn more about WillScot, visit willscot.com.

About WillScot

WillScot (Nasdaq: WSC) is a leading provider of turnkey space solutions in North America, helping businesses keep projects moving and operations running. The company partners with customers across all industries to deliver the right solution when and where it is needed. WillScot's comprehensive portfolio of products includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, secure dry storage containers, cold storage containers and trailers, blast-resistant buildings, clearspan industrial fabric structures and fencing, along with a range of add-on products available to support any project need. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., WillScot operates approximately 240 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico, providing the scale, expertise and responsiveness customers rely on for projects of any size and duration.

ABOUT THE FREEDOM 250 GRAND PRIX

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., will take place Aug. 22-23, 2026, marking the first‑ever NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on the National Mall and the Washington D.C. city streets. The event will be administered by INDYCAR in coordination with the White House Task Force on Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the U.S. Department of the Interior and Washington, D.C.’s Executive Office of the Mayor. The free, two-day motorsports event will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with world‑class racing set against the backdrop of some of America’s most historic landmarks, including the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol. The unique street race will be broadcast live on FOX on Sunday, August 23.

Media Contacts:

Kelly Gorski

Kgorski@planitagency.com

609-385-6701



Corey Salemi

Media@willscot.com