Toledo Jeep Fest Caps Milestone 10th Year as Its Biggest, Most Celebrated Festival Yet

Toledo, OH, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toledo Jeep Fest 2026 sported record attendance, its largest-ever parade, and a wave of international recognition that organizers say reflects not just the strength of the festival, but of the Jeep brand and Toledo itself.

More than 100,000 people filled downtown Toledo August 6–9 for a weekend built around the vehicle made in Toledo since the beginning. The festival's All-Jeep Parade set a new record with more than 1,500 Jeeps — the largest parade in the event's 10-year history, up from 1,400 in 2025 — representing 48 states, Washington, D.C., and eight countries. Forty-five of Ohio's 88 counties were represented, and 36 Jeep clubs took part this year, up from 24 in 2025.

"This is a milestone year of 85 years of Jeep, and it showed in every part of the festival," said Whitney Rofkar, Toledo Jeep Fest's event director.

A Growing National Spotlight

This year's festival also marked the first time Stellantis, Jeep's parent company, joined as a co-presenting sponsor — a shift The Blade pointed to as evidence of the festival's growing stature. In an editorial titled "Best Jeep Fest Yet," The Blade praised the 2026 event as the strongest in the festival's history, noting that Stellantis stepping into a larger role helps validate the event and reinforces the bond between Jeep and its hometown.

Local experts also noted that Toledo Jeep Fest helps to tell Toledo’s story far and wide. In a recent piece titled "The Toledo Investment Thesis Is Getting Harder to Ignore," business outlet Toledo Money pointed to Toledo Jeep Fest as a visible sign of the city's economic momentum and proof that the region's manufacturing heritage, workforce and infrastructure continue to draw outside attention.

"We built this event to celebrate Jeep and this community, but it's become something bigger than that," Rofkar said. "When national outlets are pointing to Toledo Jeep Fest as a reason to pay attention to Toledo, that tells you everything about what this festival, and this city, have become."

A Weekend Built for Jeep Culture

Beyond the parade, this year's festival brought Jeep fans face-to-face with some of the Jeep community’s best-known online personalities. Saturday's parade was led by grand marshal Brad Kowitz, founder of the off-road YouTube channel TrailRecon. He shared the experience with 700,000+ of his followers. YouTube creators Matt Mohl and Ryan Hewett of Dirt Road Cred and Matt and Cara McClellan of Ozark Overland Adventures toured Toledo's Jeep assembly plant and Dana’s World Headquarters, then greeted fans with a bun-signing at Tony Packo's ahead of a weekend of meet-and-greets.

Jeepers drove from 48 states to attend. Kowitz drove 2,274 miles from the San Diego area to take part. The festival's furthest traveler came even farther: a 13,300-mile round trip from South Korea.

The weekend's Indoor Exhibit paired the old with the new, featuring Rance Miller's restored 1943 Willys MB alongside multiple 2027 Jeep models on loan from Stellantis, plus military Jeeps like Jay Schramm's 1954 Willys M38A-1.

Community and Economic Impact

Toledo Jeep Fest's economic footprint continues to grow alongside its attendance. Organizers estimate the 2026 festival generated $8.5 million in local economic impact. The festival also featured 150 vendors and distributed more than 90,000 ducks to attendees.

The event's community impact was driven in large part by its volunteer base: 350 volunteers contributed 4,200 service hours over the weekend to help make the festival possible.

"None of this happens without our volunteers, our sponsors and this community showing up every single year," Rofkar said.

Looking Ahead

With a record-setting 10th year now in the books, organizers say Toledo Jeep Fest's next chapter is already taking shape.

"Toledo Jeep Fest is a celebration of our city's history, our people and a legendary vehicle that continues to bring us together," Rofkar said. "We can't wait to build on this year and keep telling that story."

About Toledo Jeep Fest

Toledo Jeep Fest is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating the iconic Jeep vehicle and the city that helped shape its legacy. Founded in 2016, the organization produces an annual celebration that brings together Jeep owners, collectors, families and enthusiasts from across the country and around the world for a weekend of vehicles, exhibits, vendors, entertainment and community connection. The 2027 festival is set for August 6-8 in downtown Toledo. Learn more at www.ToledoJeepFest.com.

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