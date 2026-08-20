Coffee With Q publishes interview with Dawn Ford, star of one-shot horror film "Bury the Devil"

Montreal, Quebec , Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee With Q has released a new interview with actor, voice performer, and stand-up comic Dawn Ford, whose lead role in Bury the Devil became one of the talked-about performances at FrightFest Glasgow. Legal news reporter Rene Perras sat down with Ford in Montreal for the show's Elite Acting Professional edition, a break from the program's usual legal masterclass format.

Read the interview here: https://www.coffeewithq.org/dawn-fords-breakout-performance-in-bury-the-devil-biggest-surprise-of-frightfest/

Bury the Devil received critical acclaim following its world premiere at FrightFest Glasgow on March 6, 2026, The Fright Club NI. This announcement lands on the eve of reaching a wider audience when it premieres at the Lumiere Cinema in Hollywood and On Demand on August 21st. Bury the Devil will have its theatrical release with a special screening at the Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto, featuring cast and crew in attendance on the 27th of August.

Ford plays Evelyn, an elderly woman under home care whose dementia turns out to hide something darker. Director Adam O'Brien shot the film in real time as a single continuous take, working from a script by Brad Hodson and John Petrizzi, with Emmanuelle Lussier Martinez, Bill Rowat, and Mark Antony Krupa in the cast. Reviewers out of Glasgow pointed to the physical demands of Ford's possession scenes and the precision the long takes required from her. [1][2] Yahoo!

What the interview covers

How the cast prepared for a feature-length shoot with nowhere to hide and no cutaways

Ford's decades of character work before the lead role arrived

What a stand-up background gives an actor on a horror set

Her role in the CBC Gem series Plan B , up for three Canadian Screen Awards

, up for three Canadian Screen Awards The environmental film Walter Earth Adventure

Perras has followed Ford's stage work for years and framed the interview around persistence rather than overnight success. In his introduction, he describes her as a performer whose focus on her craft and creativity has held steady across a long career. Rue Morgue

Coffee With Q normally features attorneys, judges, and legal industry figures. The Dawn Ford episode opens a wider lane for the show, profiling professionals in film and performance who reached the top of their field the slow way.

Watch or read the full interview at coffeewithq.org

About Coffee With Q

Coffee With Q is an interview series covering professionals and the work behind their reputations, hosted by legal news reporter Rene Perras. Episodes run in video and long-form written formats.

Media contact

For interview requests, episode embeds, or press materials, contact Coffee With Q through coffeewithq.org. rp@CofferwithQ.org

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