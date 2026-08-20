Liberty Military Housing and the Association of Defense Communities Renew Partnership to Empower Military Families through the Military Spouse Leadership Initiative

Huntington Beach, CA, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Military Housing (Liberty) has announced that it will again partner with the Association of Defense Communities (ADC) in support of the Military Spouse Leadership Initiative, a nationally recognized program that equips military spouses with skills needed to strengthen military quality of life through community engagement, advocacy, and leadership. As the initiative’s signature partner for the second consecutive year, Liberty’s support enables service-driven military spouses to influence positive change within their installations, communities, states, and the broader military ecosystem.

Research shows that the strongest predictor of a service member’s recruitment and retention is family stability and well-being. According to the 2025 Military Family Lifestyle Survey, 77% of active-duty family respondents said that support with essential needs such as spouse employment, childcare, food security, and financial stability strongly impacts future recruitment. ADC’s Military Spouse Leadership Initiative empowers spouses to become leaders and active participants in the policy-making that affects these crucial aspects of their lives. Liberty will help facilitate opportunities for 10+ spouses to make an impact in their communities and beyond.

“Military spouses are the backbone of military communities,” says Gail Miller, COO, Liberty Military Housing. “ADC’s Military Spouse Leadership Initiative helps them harness their experiences and talents to make positive change, both within their local communities and across the country. This work complements Liberty’s belief that Every Mission Begins at Home and our tireless efforts to serve military families through high-quality homes, opportunities for connection, and support that families can count on. We are proud to serve again as a partner on this impactful initiative and look forward to welcoming the 2026-2027 cohort of military spouses.”

“Every military installation benefits from spouses who understand how to bring people together, solve complex community challenges, and advocate for lasting change. The Association of Defense Communities' (ADC) Military Spouse Leadership Initiative transforms that potential into action creating leaders whose impact extends far beyond a single duty station and strengthens military communities for years to come.” says Breana Oliver, Military Spouse Leadership Initiative Liaison, ADC.

For more information about the Military Spouse Leadership Initiative and to meet this year’s cohort visit: https://defensecommunities.org/military-spouse/

About Liberty Military Housing

Celebrating 25 years of serving military families, Liberty Military Housing (Liberty) is a leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multi-family industry. Liberty provides over 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. Guided by the belief that Every Mission Begins at Home, Liberty works to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families receive exemplary service in a quality home environment that is fitting of their sacrifice. Since its founding in 2001, Liberty has served nearly 425,000 families, invested over $6B into its communities, and hosted 16,900+ events that help servicemembers create connections and community. For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit livelmh.com.

About the Association of Defense Communities (ADC)

ADC is the connection point for leaders from communities, states, the military and industry on community-military issues and installation management to enhance knowledge, information sharing and best practices. With nearly 300 communities, states, regions and affiliated industry organizations as members, ADC represents every major defense community and state in the country. Visit www.defensecommunities.org to learn more.