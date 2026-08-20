Snail Games Unveils Gamescom 2026 Lineup Headlined by Upcoming AAA Title

CULVER CITY, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail Games" or the "Company"), a leading independent global developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, unveils its Gamescom 2026 lineup that includes developing AAA titles, upcoming releases, and content updates across existing titles.

Taking the spotlight at Gamescom 2026 is the 9 Yin Sutra universe. Following the recent ChinaJoy announcement of 9 Yin Sutra: Immortal , Snail Games CEO, Hai Shi, will officially unveil another internally developed AAA title, expanding the franchise into a parallel timeline and alternate universe. Both titles are rooted in the acclaimed Age of Wushu IP, offering distinct takes on the martial arts world while building on one of Snail Games’ most established franchises. Alongside the upcoming 9 Yin Sutra titles, Snail Games will also showcase For The Stars, the Company’s other developing AAA title and ambitious space survival experience.

Meanwhile, Honeycomb: The World Beyond is gearing up for its recently announced September 8, 2026 launch. The upcoming survival adventure will be featured at Gamescom, giving attendees an early look at the game ahead of release. Players can also get an early, hands-on experience through a PC-exclusive preview demo expected to launch on August 31, 2026.

Bellwright will celebrate its community of over 1 million players while teasing an upcoming update with one of its most anticipated developments. Consistently the #1 player-requested feature, Bellwright’s latest feature represents a major step in how players will experience and move through the world. The Gamescom showcase will offer an early look at what’s coming while celebrating the community that has helped shape Bellwright.

Leading into Gamescom, Echoes of Elysium has received a new weather-focused tempest that makes rain a more meaningful part of gameplay. Rain now directly affects ships and their contents, with wet components and stored items gaining weight and drag. Certain stations can become inoperable when soaked, while the updated weather system brings a darker, more atmospheric feel to the world.

Visit the Snail Games Booth at Gamescom Hall 8.1 A-041

For Media interested in interviews at Gamescom please reach out to press@snailgamesusa.com

For Creators interested in collaborations please reach out to creatordirect@noiz.gg

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Honeycomb: The World Beyond gearing up for its recently announced September 8, 2026 launch; the survival adventure being featured at Gamescom, players getting an early hands-on experience through a PC-exclusive preview demo launching August 31; Bellwright teasing one of its most anticipated developments: traversal at Gamescom: Snail Games USA showcasing For The Stars and the 9 Yin Sutra universe; and Snail Games USA’s CEO officially unveiling another new 9 Yin Sutra title at Gamescom, 9 Yin Sutra, expanding the franchise into a parallel timeline and alternate universe. Any forward-looking statements included herein reflect our current views, and they involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the ability to launch The World Beyond on September 8, 2026 , the PC-exclusive demo and the other new games and titles when anticipated; acceptance of the Company’s titles in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of our titles and our ability to retain our key employees or maintain our Nasdaq listing. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statement included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

Investor Contact:

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

SNAL@gateway-grp.com