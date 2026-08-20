Florida Justice Association President Christopher Ligori Discusses the Future of Civil Justice in Florida on Coffee With Q

Palm Beach, FL, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What happens when ordinary Floridians lose meaningful access to the civil justice system?

That question is at the center of a new Coffee With Q leadership interview featuring Christopher Ligori, President of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) and longtime Florida trial attorney.

The Courthouse Door Matters

For most people, the civil justice system becomes important only when something has already gone wrong: a serious injury, an insurance dispute, a defective product, property damage, or another event that leaves an individual facing a much larger institution.

Ligori argues that protecting access to the courthouse is therefore about more than lawyers and lawsuits. It is about whether individuals have a meaningful mechanism to seek redress.

A Conversation With Florida Justice Association Leadership

In the Coffee With Q interview, legal news reporter Rene Perras sits down with Ligori following his installation as FJA president.

Ligori discusses his Florida roots, decades of work representing injured people, and the role the Florida Justice Association plays in advocating for access to the civil justice system.

Seventh Amendment, Sovereign Immunity, and Consumer Access

The discussion explores several issues affecting Florida residents, including:

The importance of the Seventh Amendment and civil jury trials

Access to Florida's courts

Sovereign immunity and its effect on injured individuals

Insurance claims and consumer rights

The role of the Florida Justice Association

Ligori's personal journey into plaintiff trial law and public advocacy

The interview gives viewers an opportunity to hear these issues explained directly by the attorney now leading one of Florida's prominent civil justice organizations.

Watch the Full Christopher Ligori Interview

https://www.coffeewithq.org/florida-justice-association-leadership-discussion-with-president-christopher-ligori/

Watch and read the complete Coffee With Q interview with Florida Justice Association President Christopher Ligori for his perspective on leadership, civil justice, and protecting access to Florida's courts.

About Coffee With Q

Coffee With Q is an independent digital news, interview, and subject-matter-expert platform featuring conversations with professionals, business leaders, and experts on issues affecting their industries and communities.

Media Contact

Rene Perras rp@coffeewithq.org

Attachment