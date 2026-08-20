DirectMax Details Eligibility Screening and Safety-Disclosure Process Across Direct Meds Telehealth Platform

Houston, TX, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Meds has expanded public information describing how eligibility screening, health-history disclosure, medication review and independent provider evaluation operate within the DirectMax telehealth process.

Direct Meds has detailed how eligibility screening, health-history disclosure, medication review and independent provider evaluation function within the intake and clinical-review process supporting DirectMax, a prescription-only compounded medication available through the Direct Meds telehealth platform.

Compounded medications are not FDA-approved. They are prepared by licensed compounding pharmacies to meet individual patient needs when commercially available options are not suitable for their personalized needs. Compounded formulations have not been reviewed by the FDA for safety or effectiveness.

Overview: Direct Meds uses an online intake and independent clinical-review process for DirectMax. Licensed healthcare providers evaluate health history, medication use and potential contraindications before determining whether prescription treatment is clinically appropriate. DirectMax is a compounded prescription medication fulfilled through licensed third-party pharmacies after provider approval and pharmacist verification.

Platform, Provider and Pharmacy Roles

Direct Meds operates the technology platform used for account access, intake submission and provider communication. Direct Meds does not practice medicine. A licensed healthcare provider independently evaluates each patient's health history and determines whether prescription treatment is clinically appropriate, and a licensed third-party pharmacy verifies and prepares any approved prescription before it ships.

Administrative support, independent clinical judgment and pharmacy fulfillment remain separate functions within the DirectMax process. Direct Meds' customer-support team can assist with account access, billing, refill settings, order status and cancellation requests. Everything involving diagnosis, prescribing and dosage remains with the licensed healthcare professional assigned to the patient.

Health Information Collected During DirectMax Intake

Access to DirectMax begins with an online intake built to give a provider the information needed to make an individualized decision. The intake asks about current prescription medications, nonprescription medications, supplements, allergies, medical conditions and prior treatment experience.

Patients are asked to disclose cardiovascular conditions, chest pain, low blood pressure, a recent heart attack or stroke, kidney disease, liver disease and relevant eye conditions. A previous adverse reaction to a prescription medication is also part of the intake, since that history can affect what a provider is willing to prescribe.

The intake is designed to provide the licensed healthcare provider with patient-specific health information relevant to an independent prescribing decision. Medical history, medication use and other disclosed health information can affect whether treatment is clinically appropriate.

Independent Prescription Evaluation

Completing the DirectMax intake does not guarantee that a prescription will be issued. A licensed healthcare provider reviews the submitted health information independently and may request additional information before making a prescribing decision.

Depending on what the intake shows, a provider may determine that DirectMax is not appropriate for a given patient, recommend a different care pathway, or conclude that an in-person medical evaluation is needed rather than continuing through telehealth. Each prescribing decision remains with a licensed healthcare provider authorized to evaluate the patient in the applicable state.

Direct Meds keeps platform administration separate from independent clinical decision-making. Direct Meds facilitates intake and provider communication, while the licensed healthcare provider determines whether prescription treatment is clinically appropriate.

DirectMax Compounded-Medication Information

DirectMax combines sildenafil, tadalafil and apomorphine in a compounded rapid-dissolve tablet. It is available only by prescription and only after independent clinical review.

DirectMax is not an FDA-approved finished drug product. Compounded medications are prepared by licensed compounding pharmacies for individual patient needs and do not undergo the same FDA premarket approval process as FDA-approved finished drug products. FDA approval should not be inferred for the combined DirectMax formulation, its rapid-dissolve dosage form or an individual prescription.

When a provider determines that DirectMax is appropriate, the provider selects the strength and directions based on that patient's medical profile rather than a patient's own preference. Individual response can vary with health history, current medication use, metabolism, dosage and other patient-specific factors, and Direct Meds does not represent a specific result, onset time or duration for any individual patient.

Medication-Interaction Disclosure Within Clinical Review

DirectMax must not be used with nitrates prescribed for chest pain or with guanylate cyclase stimulators such as riociguat because these combinations can cause a dangerous decrease in blood pressure. Direct Meds requires disclosure of prescription medications, over-the-counter products and supplements so the licensed healthcare provider can evaluate potential interactions before making a prescribing decision.

Because interaction risk depends on a patient's full medication list, the intake asks for prescription drugs, over-the-counter products and supplements currently in use, not only medications directly related to the condition being treated. A provider uses that complete picture, together with the patient's cardiovascular and health history, to decide whether DirectMax is appropriate and, if so, at what strength.

DirectMax Safety Information

Potential effects associated with the active ingredients in DirectMax can include headache, flushing, nasal congestion, indigestion, dizziness, nausea, back or muscle discomfort, temporary vision changes and irritation beneath the tongue. How these present, and how significant they are, varies from patient to patient. The prescribing provider and the dispensing pharmacist are the parties responsible for the safety instructions that apply to an individual prescription.

Some situations require emergency care rather than a call to customer support. An erection lasting longer than four hours, sudden vision loss, sudden hearing loss, chest pain or severe dizziness are all reasons to seek immediate medical attention. Direct Meds' support team can help with account and order issues, but it is not equipped to respond to a medical emergency.

Ongoing Health and Medication Disclosure

A patient's health history is not static, and Direct Meds asks patients to keep their provider informed as it changes. New medications or supplements, a change in blood pressure, a new cardiovascular concern, or a new kidney, liver or eye condition are all things a licensed healthcare professional should hear about directly, rather than routed through general customer support.

This ongoing disclosure expectation exists because a medication or health change that did not affect an earlier decision could affect a later one. Keeping the provider informed is treated as part of continuing DirectMax treatment, not a one-time step completed at intake.

Provider and Pharmacy Responsibilities

Once a provider approves treatment, the prescription moves to a licensed third-party compounding pharmacy. A pharmacist verifies the prescription before preparation and fulfillment.

DirectMax prescriptions do not use child-resistant packaging. Prescription medication should be stored securely and used only by the patient for whom it was prescribed.

DirectMax Patient Access and Prescription Management Updates

Direct Meds previously expanded DirectMax patient access and prescription fulfillment information distributed through GlobeNewswire, describing how online intake, independent clinical evaluation and pharmacy fulfillment fit together. Direct Meds subsequently detailed DirectMax prescription management and patient support functions, covering provider-directed dosing, account access and refill administration on the same platform.

Together, the Direct Meds updates cover patient access, prescription management, eligibility screening, ongoing health disclosure and medication-interaction review across the DirectMax process.

Direct Meds Patient Support

Direct Meds provides administrative support for account access, billing, refill settings, order status and eligible cancellation requests through help@directmeds.com and (888) 696-7176.

Medical questions belong with the licensed healthcare provider managing a patient's care. Questions specific to how a prescription was prepared or dispensed may require the pharmacy responsible for fulfillment. DirectMax access remains subject to independent clinical evaluation, pharmacist verification, supported-state availability and the checkout terms in effect at the time of purchase.

Compounded-medication notice: DirectMax is a compounded prescription medication and is not FDA approved as a finished drug product. Prescription treatment is available only when a licensed healthcare provider determines that it is clinically appropriate for the individual patient.