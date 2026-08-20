Nickel & Nickel Offers a Vineyard-by-Vineyard Exploration of Napa Valley Cabernet

Napa Valley, CA, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Nickel & Nickel prepares for its 30th harvest, the Oakville-based winery is celebrating single-vineyard, single-varietal Cabernet Sauvignon with events and tastings that offer in-depth education and hands-on exploration. From experiencing the 2026 harvest as it unfolds to enjoying the exceptional 2023 vintage currently in release, guests can gain a deeper understanding of the vineyards, climate, soils and winemaking decisions that shape each wine.



Since its founding in 1997, Nickel & Nickel has been singularly focused on showcasing distinct vineyard character from across the region’s AVAs (American Viticultural Areas). Rather than blending fruit from multiple locations, the winery bottles each vineyard separately, which allows the specific place to come through.



“From the rugged hillsides of Howell Mountain and Atlas Peak to the Rutherford Bench to Oakville and Carneros on the valley floor, there are marked differences in the topography and microclimates in the Napa Valley,” said Joe Harden, Director of Winemaking, Nickel & Nickel. “You’re starting with the same grape, but changes in soil, elevation, climate and farming produce remarkably different wines and start to tell a much bigger story about our region.”



Each year, Nickel & Nickel crafts up to twenty single-vineyard Cabernet Sauvignons. By trying the wines side by side, it’s possible to experience Napa Valley not as a single Cabernet style, but through the distinct lens of individual sites.



On Sunday, October 11, and Sunday, October 18, Nickel & Nickel invites guests to delve into its winemaking practices firsthand with the Grape to Glass Harvest Experience, an intimate event held during one of the most active times of the year. The event takes guests from Nickel & Nickel's estate John C. Sullenger Vineyard into the winery, with opportunities to taste grapes from the vine, freshly pressed juice and wine from the barrel before concluding with a seated Cabernet tasting paired with bites from the estate culinary team. Along the way, guests will gain a firsthand look at the decisions and processes that shape the wines during harvest. Space is limited, and tickets are now available for $245 per person ($195 special member pricing). Visit https://farniente.com/events/grape-to-glass-harvest-experience-2026-1 to reserve.



Nickel & Nickel is also showcasing its current-release 2023 single-vineyard Cabernet Sauvignons, the result of an exceptional growing season in Napa Valley. A long, moderate season allowed Cabernet Sauvignon to ripen slowly and evenly, giving each vineyard time to develop recognizable characteristics.



“The 2023 vintage gave us everything we hope for with Cabernet Sauvignon, starting with a long, even growing season, beautiful balance in the fruit and the time to let each vineyard develop at its own pace,” said Harden. “The wines have incredible freshness and structure, and the uniqueness of each site comes through clearly. It’s a vintage that really shows why we make these wines one vineyard at a time.”

Guests at the winery can explore the 2023 vintage through Digging Into Cabernet with Nickel & Nickel, a recently refreshed guided tasting focused on how vineyard soils, microclimates and winemaking techniques shape each wine. Led by wine educators, the tasting also provides context on the farmers, families and traditions behind the vineyards.

Five single-vineyard Cabernets are poured side by side with small bites from the estate culinary team, allowing guests to compare the wines and ask questions about the vineyard and winemaking factors behind their differences. Digging Into Cabernet is $150 per person and can be reserved at https://farniente.com/visit-nickel-and-nickel.

Nickel & Nickel is located at 8164 St. Helena Highway in Oakville and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional information about visiting the winery as well as current releases is available at https://farniente.com/wineries/nickel-and-nickel.

About Nickel & Nickel Winery

Founded in 1997 as part of Far Niente Wine Estates, Nickel & Nickel is dedicated to crafting single-vineyard, single-varietal Cabernet Sauvignon. Guided by a philosophy of purity and place, Nickel & Nickel selects vineyards with distinct soil compositions, microclimates, and exposures, allowing each wine to reveal a unique expression of terroir. Located in Oakville on the historic Sullenger farmstead, which was founded in 1884, the 42-acre property offers guests the chance to explore the estate and Napa Valley’s authentic history through tastings and immersive experiences. To learn more, visit https://farniente.com/wineries/nickel-and-nickel.

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