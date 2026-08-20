Vortex Weather Insurance Introduces HailSafe® on Its Online Portal

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Weather Insurance today announced the nationwide availability of HailSafe®, a parametric hail insurance solution now offered exclusively through Vortex Weather Insurance agents on the Vortex online portal. Designed for weather‑exposed businesses facing rising deductibles and shrinking coverage, HailSafe delivers fast, predictable payouts that help close one of the most worrisome gaps in commercial property programs: major hail events.

By adding HailSafe to the Vortex Weather Insurance portal, Vortex agents can now create quotes, deliver proposals, obtain application signatures, and collect premium payments in a single, fully automated workflow, often in just minutes. This digital experience is currently available only through Vortex agents, providing a streamlined way to serve hail‑exposed clients and their local agents.

“Talking with brokers around the country, I keep hearing the same story,” said Andy Klaus, CPCU, ARM, Vice President of Business Development and lead Vortex weather insurance agent. “Their clients have accepted increased wind and hail deductibles to keep premiums in check, but there’s still a lot of anxiety about what a serious hailstorm would do to their balance sheet. With HailSafe on our portal, we can now quickly assist local brokers’ requests for quotes for any of their hail‑exposed clients and bring a clear, numbers‑driven answer to that concern. Instead of another tough renewal discussion about what’s being taken away, they can finally have something new to put on the table that can help address one of their clients’ biggest uncovered exposures.”

A Simple, Transparent Alternative to Traditional Hail Coverage

Each year, hail causes billions of dollars in damage to roofs, vehicles, solar arrays, inventory, signage, and outdoor property. For the 11th straight year, Texas has led the nation in recorded hail events, underscoring the growing urgency for better protection across hail‑prone regions. Yet many business owners are being asked to shoulder more risk than ever before, accepting higher wind and hail deductibles or tighter sub‑limits in exchange for premium relief.

Unlike traditional property policies that require adjusters, inspections, and proof of loss, HailSafe is a parametric policy. Coverage is based on the size of hail that falls at a specific location, not on the cost of repairing damage.

With HailSafe, businesses:

Customize their policy by selecting hail size triggers (for example, 1.25", 1.50", 1.75" and larger) and payout limits that match their risk tolerance and budget.

Eliminate financial deductibles – if the trigger is met or exceeded, the full scheduled payout is owed with no deductible, no sub‑limits, and no exclusions regardless of any physical damage.

Receive automated claim payments, typically in less than two weeks, with no adjuster visits, damage inspections, or lengthy paperwork.



Behind the scenes, HailSafe relies on certified, site‑specific hail verification from independent meteorological experts. Multiple third‑party data sources – including radar‑based hail sizing, National Weather Service data, Multi‑Radar / Multi‑Sensor (MRMS) algorithms, and crowdsourced observations – are analyzed to determine the maximum hail size at the insured location during the policy period. If the recorded hail size meets or exceeds the parameter defined in the policy, the claim is automatically triggered and paid.

Filling the “Uncomfortable Middle” Between Everyday Losses and Catastrophe

In today’s property market, many commercial insureds are discovering a dangerous gap:

Deductibles of 3% to 5% of property values that can translate into seven‑figure retentions on large schedules.

Hail and wind sub‑limits that may be exhausted in a single severe storm.

Exclusions for specific roofs, vehicles, or outdoor assets that are most likely to be hit.



HailSafe is built to sit alongside existing property programs and help absorb that layer of loss that keeps CFOs awake at night. Businesses can target coverage for vehicles and open lots, roofs, solar panels, or revenue loss and extra expenses tied to hail disruption – or create a custom structure for unique exposures.

Because HailSafe is parametric, coverage is not tied to any required or predetermined use of payouts. Once a trigger is confirmed and payment is issued according to the policy’s payout schedule, clients are free to use proceeds however they choose, including:

Repairing or replacing damaged roofs, vehicles, or solar assets

Offsetting lost revenue from operational downtime

Funding large deductibles or self‑insured retentions

Investing in mitigation or future resilience

Every certified hail report is hyperlocal to the insured address, easy to understand, and stored in Vortex’s secure online portal. Reports are also accessible via QR code, making it simple to support internal documentation, board reporting, lenders, and other stakeholders who need to understand how the claim was determined.

Now Available—Exclusively Through Vortex Weather Insurance Agents on the Portal

HailSafe is available immediately through Vortex Weather Insurance agents who specialize in weather‑exposed risks. Through the portal, Vortex agents can work with commercial property owners, operators, and local brokers to:

Evaluate existing hail and wind deductibles and sub‑limits

Identify critical gaps in protection

Design HailSafe triggers and payout structures that complement existing property programs

Move from quote to bound coverage with integrated e‑signatures and online premium payments

“Our agents and broker partners live in the same weather reality as their clients,” Klaus added. “In places like Texas, where hail is practically a season of its own, combining HailSafe with the speed and automation of our portal turns parametric coverage into a practical, everyday tool. It’s a powerful way to help businesses address one of the most uncomfortable gaps in today’s property market—hail.”

Brokers and businesses interested in learning more about HailSafe or requesting a quote can visit vortexinsurance.com or contact Vortex at 866-997-2469.

ABOUT VORTEX WEATHER INSURANCE

Vortex Weather Insurance (dba Vortex Insurance Agency, LLC) is a data‑driven weather risk insurtech and leading provider of parametric weather coverage that turns unpredictable weather into a clear, trigger‑based financial backstop. Vortex serves weather‑exposed businesses, outdoor events, and commercial insurance brokers with affordable rain, snow, hail, and supplemental hurricane solutions designed to wrap around existing P&C programs. Since 2008, Vortex’s coverage has been underwritten by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA, Inc. (MSU), admitted in all 50 states and rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best.

Media Contact:

Stacy Stephens

Vortex Weather Insurance

913.253.1205

sstephens@vortexinsurance.com

