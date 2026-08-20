Youth Performance Training Releases 28-Day Barefoot Performance Reset Program by Professional Fitness Trainer Coach James Scott

San Marcos, CA, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youth Performance Training has released the 28-Day Barefoot Performance Reset™, an at-home athletic-development program built for young athletes focusing on ages 8 to 18. The simple-to-follow 20-minutes-per-day youth sports training program for kids is designed to support explosive power development, movement efficiency, and joint resilience through structured barefoot and bodyweight training from the ground-up, delivered exclusively through the Youth Performance Training (YPT) platform.

Key Program Facts

Program: 28-Day Barefoot Performance Reset™

28-Day Barefoot Performance Reset™ Provider: Youth Performance Training

Youth Performance Training Founder and coach: James Scott

James Scott Audience: developing athletes ages 8 to 18

developing athletes ages 8 to 18 Format: digital, at-home training accessed through the Youth Performance Training platform

digital, at-home training accessed through the Youth Performance Training platform Duration: 28 days

28 days Program structure: four one-week phases, Foundation, Build, Intensify, and Peak

four one-week phases, Foundation, Build, Intensify, and Peak Session length: approximately 20 minutes

approximately 20 minutes Training format: barefoot and bodyweight exercises; no gym equipment required

barefoot and bodyweight exercises; no gym equipment required Included materials: day-by-day training calendar, exercise demonstration videos with coaching cues, and the official TRAIN | BRAIN Training Companion

day-by-day training calendar, exercise demonstration videos with coaching cues, and the official TRAIN | BRAIN Training Companion Preview: a full sample session is available on the official program page without an account or payment

Program Structure: Four-Week Progression

Designed and created by human performance coach James Scott, the 28-Day Barefoot Performance Reset is organized into four one-week phases that aims to build the athlete from the ground up:

Week 1 Foundation

Week 2 Build

Week 3 Intensify

Week 4 Peak

Week 1, Foundation, opens with a baseline movement assessment and progresses through foot activation, hip and ankle load work, single-leg stability, posterior chain training, an introduction to elastic movement, and full-body integration. The Week 1 baseline session, for example, includes bear squats and ankle sits as part of a guided warm-up sequence, each with its own instructional video.

Week 2, Build, continues with foot pressure and control, ankle stiffness, hip load and stability, strength and reach work, posterior chain loading, elastic build work, and integration and power sessions.

Week 3, Intensify, includes foot and hip strength, lateral power, landing quality, reactive-feet work, single-leg power, full-system intent, and a recovery and precision session.

Week 4, Peak, closes the program with peak power, peak stability, peak reactivity, peak single-leg work, peak full-chain work, a pre-test primer, and a final retest session.

Each of the program's 28 sessions runs approximately 20 minutes and includes exercise demonstration videos paired with coaching cues for the athlete to follow along with throughout the entire exercise.

Foot, Ankle, Balance, and Movement Training Focus

To date, Youth Performance Training (YPT) is the one and only barefoot-dominant bodyweight-centric training system intently and intelligently made specifically for kids in the world.

The program's exercises start from the ground-up centering on foot and ankle strength, balance control, movement coordination, jumping and landing mechanics. All 28 sessions use barefoot and bodyweight training exclusively and require no additional equipment or assistance. Youth Performance Training designed the program to be completed at home without requiring a gym, trainer or an in-person facility visit. The 28-Day Barefoot Performance Reset is not sport-specific skill instruction; Youth Performance Training designed it to apply and be highly useful across multiple sports, including basketball, soccer, football, volleyball, baseball, track, and more, focusing on the movement qualities underneath sport-specific skill work rather than the technical skills a coach teaches at practice.

In short, often one of the biggest unsung benefits of young athletes going through the YPT 28-Day Barefoot Performance Reset program is the overall confidence boost in their ability to move and perform at a higher level with better connection to their movement patterns when their ‘feet come back online’. By activating the feet first, everything up the chain benefits naturally with less compensations in the knees, hips and lower back areas. This allows for sensory-rich fascia matrix inputs to support proprioception (ability to perceive motion and position in space) and the vestibular system (creation of balance and coordination) to come alive starting from a young age.This alone is what makes YPT youth sports training program for athletes different than any other workout or exercise routine on the market today.

In an era where highly-cushioned elevated shoes with narrow toe boxes are the norm, performing the YPT barefoot-focused training exercises may support faster reaction times and noticeable differences in young athletes’ confidence in every move, jump or landing as they go day by day, week by week.

Youth Athletic Development Context

For broader youth physical-activity context, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend that children and adolescents ages 6 through 17 get 60 minutes or more of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity daily, including muscle-strengthening and bone-strengthening activity at least three days a week.

The 28-Day Barefoot Performance Reset represents Youth Performance Training's approach to helping kids be self-starters in this capacity by getting direct access to professional-grade fitness coaching for young athletes looking to improve their body’s ability to move and function smoother with the goal of it translating into the way they perform during the game. There is also quite a lot of scientific literature and studies showing how being barefoot as a kid is vital to overall nervous system development and cognitive abilities when it comes to brain health.

James Scott and Youth Performance Training

Human Performance Coach James Scott founded Youth Performance Training (YPT) after more than 20 years of performance coaching work in professional basketball in USA and China, football, soccer, and international sport, including a role as head performance coach for NBA superstar Jimmy Butler since 2019.

The 28-Day Barefoot Performance Reset applies all of the best performance principles Coach Scott has used throughout his professional training and coaching career spanning the past two decades, distilled it down and structured it specifically for young athletes who want to take training seriously but do not have access to a professional facility, machinery or near-by gym daily.

Program Delivery, Age Range, and Equipment

The 28-Day Barefoot Performance Reset is built for athletes ages 8 to 18. Sessions run approximately 20 minutes and follow a structured, day-by-day training calendar delivered through the Youth Performance Training platform. The program includes the official TRAIN | BRAIN Training Companion and a library of exercise demonstration videos. No gym equipment is required, and the platform is accessible from a mobile device.

Access to purchased program materials continues after the initial purchase, and the purchase does not carry a recurring subscription charge. Current access terms and applicable purchase policies are maintained on the official Youth Performance Training website.

Program Availability and Preview

Whether it's mom, dad, grandma or grandpa, player or coach, families can preview a complete sample session online right now, in the same format used throughout the 28-Day Barefoot Performance Reset, without creating an account or entering payment information.

The full program is delivered digitally, and access to purchased materials does not expire after the 28-day calendar is complete; athletes can repeat the program in the future, including ahead of a new season.

Consumer Safety and Parent Guidance

Youth Performance Training designs the 28-Day Barefoot Performance Reset for general athletic development and states that younger athletes should be supervised, with training adjusted to each athlete's ability and maturity level. Youth Performance Training recommends that parents consult a qualified healthcare professional before a young athlete begins the program, particularly for athletes returning from an injury or managing an existing condition.

Media Contact

Youth Performance Training Support: admin@youthperformancetraining.com

Website: www.youthperformancetraining.com

Additional program details, including terms of service and refund policy information, are published on the official Youth Performance Training website.

About Youth Performance Training

Youth Performance Training provides digital and coaching-based athletic-development programming for young athletes and families. Founded by performance coach James Scott, the platform includes structured training programs, movement-development resources, exercise demonstrations, assessments, and educational materials focused on youth athletic development. Additional information is available through the official Youth Performance Training website.

This program is designed for general athletic development purposes and does not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any injury or medical condition. Parents and guardians should consult a qualified healthcare professional before a young athlete begins any new exercise program. Results may vary, and individual outcomes depend on effort, consistency, and other individual factors.