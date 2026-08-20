Rehmann Reaffirms Commitment to Florida’s Treasure Coast with Major Vero Beach Office Expansion

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rehmann , a fully integrated financial and business advisory firm, today announced the purchase of a new, larger office location in the heart of Vero Beach, on Royal Palm Pointe. This strategic property investment reinforces Rehmann’s long-term commitment to Vero Beach, Indian River County and the broader Treasure Coast region.

The new office space, formerly known locally as Rennick Antiques, will undergo an extensive interior renovation over the next several months to transform it into a state-of-the-art collaborative workplace. Expected to open in 2027, the location will unify Rehmann’s regional personnel, currently spread out across multiple area offices, under one roof to deliver an enhanced, seamless client experience. Rehmann currently employs approximately 60 professionals throughout the region.

“Bringing our teams together in a single, central location allows us to deliver our full suite of multidisciplinary solutions, from tax, audit and wealth management to technology consulting and bill pay, much more collaboratively,” said Jeff Phillips, Regional Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer at Rehmann. “Investing in this property is a direct reflection of our dedication to Vero Beach. We are excited to strengthen our local presence, attract top-tier talent and continue serving as a trusted partner for both private wealth and business clients across the Treasure Coast.”

While the building’s interior will be completely modernized to foster team collaboration and client accessibility, Rehmann plans to preserve the classical aesthetic and charm of the exterior.

Rehmann’s expansion in Vero Beach also reinforces its ongoing dedication to community involvement. The firm has long supported key local organizations and initiatives, including the Jake Owen Foundation, the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of the Treasure Coast, and the Vero Beach Museum of Art.

For more information about Rehmann’s services or career opportunities, visit www.rehmann.com .

About Rehmann

Empower Your Purpose

Rehmann is a professional advisory firm that provides accounting and assurance, business solutions and outsourcing, specialized consulting, and wealth management services. For over 80 years, Rehmann has provided forward-thinking solutions to our clients. With over 1,100 associates in our offices across Michigan, Ohio, and Florida, and those working remotely across the country, we are the momentum behind what’s possible. We focus on the business of business – allowing companies and individuals to focus on what makes them extraordinary. We help you look to the future with confidence, thanks to our unrivaled expertise and integrity. We’re a proud member of HLB International, a global network of independent accounting and advisory firms, and through our partnerships with our clients and communities, we drive impact that empowers our world. Find us online at rehmann.com and check out our 2025 Annual Report.

Contact:

Holly Shier

248.458.7923

holly.shier@rehmann.com



Joseph DiBenedetto

LLYC

516.637.0597

joseph.dibenedetto@llyc.global