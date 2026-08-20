Powerus Secures $22.3 Million Commercial Contract to Protect U.S. Oil Interests and Critical Energy Infrastructure in the Middle East

U.S.-based Powerus will deploy networked counter-UAS detection, tracking, classification and early-warning capabilities to support the protection of critical oil and gas infrastructure in the Middle East.





Commercial agreement covers hardware, software, site activation, installation, and a 24-month integrated maintenance program for a networked counter-UAS detection, tracking, classification, and early-warning capability, with unified command and control at the customer’s operations.





System architecture is designed to support the further integration of interceptor technology as operational requirements evolve.





The registration statement on Form S-4 for the proposed business combination between Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. and Autonomous Power Corporation (dba Powerus) was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 12, 2026. The parties expect to complete the combination in early October 2026, subject to the satisfaction of remaining closing conditions.





WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomous Power Corporation , doing business as Powerus (“Powerus”), today announced that it has executed a commercial contract valued at approximately $22.3 million to provide networked counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) detection, tracking, classification and early-warning capabilities supporting the protection of critical oil and gas infrastructure in the Middle East.

Powerus will lead the deployment and support integration of the networked capability in phases in accordance with the customer’s operational requirements. The system will provide a unified operational picture through command and control capabilities located at the customer’s operations center, allowing operators to identify, track and assess potential unmanned aerial threats across their operating environment.

The identity of the contracting customer, specific deployment locations, individual facilities and operational configurations are not being disclosed.

The initial deployment is focused on providing operators with early awareness of potential unmanned aerial threats and the information needed to make timely operational and safety decisions for their personnel. The system architecture is designed to support the further integration of Powerus’ Guardian interceptor technology, providing a pathway to expand the customer’s counter-UAS capabilities as operational requirements evolve.

The agreement reflects growing commercial demand globally for American counter-drone technology to protect critical energy infrastructure in complex operating environments. Middle East remains an important energy market for international operators and an area of significant commercial importance to U.S. oil and energy interests.

“This commercial contract reflects the direction we believe the counter-drone market is heading — toward integrated, networked protection of critical oil and gas infrastructure,” said Brett Velicovich, Co-founder and President of Powerus. “We are starting with the capabilities our customer needs today while providing an architecture that can expand as the threat and operational requirements evolve. Powerus is bringing U.S.-based engineering, manufacturing and technology to help protect the operations that power that infrastructure.”

The contract further expands Powerus’s commercial work with international energy operators and strengthens the company’s position in the growing market for counter-UAS protection of critical infrastructure.

ABOUT POWERUS

Powerus (Autonomous Power Corporation) builds and scales unified autonomous systems designed to move, protect, and sustain critical assets in high-risk environments, with capabilities spanning heavy-lift platforms, autonomous air systems, autonomous maritime systems, mission systems, training and support, and U.S.-based manufacturing. Powerus operates through its subsidiaries, each a Powerus company. Powerus previously announced a proposed merger with AGH (Nasdaq: PUSA); the merger has not closed and remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the effectiveness of a registration statement on Form S-4 and applicable regulatory approvals. Learn more at power.us .

PROPOSED MERGER

Powerus has previously announced a proposed merger with Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: PUSA). Under the terms of the previously announced agreement, Powerus will merge with and into a newly formed subsidiary of AGH, with Powerus continuing as the surviving entity and AGH adopting the name “Powerus Corporation.” AGH has changed its Nasdaq ticker to PUSA in anticipation of its pending combination with Powerus, expected to close in summer 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including the effectiveness of a registration statement on Form S-4 and receipt of required regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the proposed transactions will be consummated or as to the timing of any such consummation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the contract valued at approximately $22.3 million with a Middle East oil and gas producer, including its scope, deployment schedule, and performance; the proposed merger between Powerus and AGH; the anticipated benefits of the merger; the registration statement on Form S-4, the declaration of effectiveness by the SEC, and the SEC’s review process; the expected timing of the completion of the merger; and the anticipated listing and trading of the combined company’s securities. As to the described $22.3 million Middle East contract, these statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding the value and timing of the contract, the capabilities of the integrated system to detect and warn against unmanned aerial threats, and the goals of the system as it relates to critical infrastructure As to the proposed business combination between Powerus and AGH, these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed business combination and anticipated benefits thereof, including future financial and operating results, statements related to the expected timing of the completion of the transactions, the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of either company or of the combined company following the merger, anticipated future results of either company or of the combined company following the merger, the anticipated benefits and strategic and financial rationale of the merger and other statements that are not historical facts and its expected timing. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “targets,” “plans,” “intends,” “goal,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “believes,” “potential,” or “continue” or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of AGH or Powerus to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. As to the contract described in this release and Powerus’s related business-development activity, additional factors include, among others: (1) uncertainty regarding the ultimate value and scope of the contract, including customer-elected options that may not be exercised, milestone-based payment terms, and the customer’s rights to terminate or reduce scope; (2) the risk that required export licenses, authorizations, or other governmental consents are delayed, denied, or made subject to conditions; (3) the risk of delays in delivery, installation, customs clearance, site preparation, or acceptance testing, or of failure to satisfy contractual performance and acceptance criteria; and (4) other Powerus-specific operational uncertainties, including risks related to production scale-up, subsidiary integration, conditions in the deployment region, and reliance on third-party suppliers. As to the announced merger agreement, such factors include, among others, (1) the risk of delays in consummating the potential transaction, including as a result of required shareholder and regulatory approvals, including Nasdaq listing requirements which may not be obtained on the expected timeline, or at all, (2) the risk of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (3) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits and projected synergies of the potential transactions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period, (4) the limited operational history of Powerus as a combined organization and integration risks of acquired businesses, (5) diversion of management’s attention or disruption to the parties’ businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction, including potential distraction of management from current plans and operations of AGH or Powerus and the ability of AGH or Powerus to retain and hire key personnel, (6) reputational risk and the reaction of each company’s customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the transaction, (7) the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (8) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings that may be instituted against AGH or Powerus related to the merger agreement or the transaction, (9) the risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the proposed transaction, (10) legislative, regulatory, political, market, economic and other conditions, developments and uncertainties affecting AGH’s or Powerus’s businesses; (11) the evolving legal, regulatory, tax, and international trade regimes; (12) the nature, cost and outcome of potential litigation and other legal proceedings, including any such proceedings related to the transactions, (13) restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact AGH’s or Powerus’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; and (14) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, extreme weather, natural disasters, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as AGH’s and Powerus’s response to any of the aforementioned factors.



In connection with the proposed merger, AGH has filed relevant materials with the SEC, including a registration statement on Form S-4, which includes an information statement prospectus, and may file additional materials in the future. Investors and security holders are urged to read those materials when available because they contain important information. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and except as required by law, neither company undertakes any obligation to update them. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This document is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

In connection with the transaction, AGH has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which includes an information statement and preliminary prospectus of AGH. After the registration statement is declared effective, AGH will mail to its stockholders a definitive information statement. Additionally, AGH expects to file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the merger. Investors and security holders are urged to read the registration statement, which includes an information statement and preliminary prospectus, when it becomes effective (and any other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the transaction or incorporated by reference into the registration statement) because such documents contain important information regarding the proposed transaction and related matters. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC by AGH through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov or at AGH’s website at https://www.aureusgreenway.com/secfilings .

CONTACTS

AGH Investor Relations

Jason Assad

678-570-6791

Powerus Press Contact

Escalate PR

pr@power.us