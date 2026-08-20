CENTEGIX Applauds Illinois for Passing Alyssa's Law, Marking a New Chapter in National School Safety

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CENTEGIX®, the leader in incident response solutions for K-12 schools, commends Gov. JB Pritzker, State Sen. Michael Hastings (D-Frankfort), Rep. Nabeela Syed (D-51) and the Illinois General Assembly for the passage of House Bill 5107 – Illinois’ version of Alyssa’s Law. With Illinois now joining 12 other states in enacting this landmark legislation, the country is moving closer to a unified national standard that ensures schools can summon help instantly, without confusion or delay.

Named in honor of Alyssa Alhadeff – one of the 17 lives lost in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting – Alyssa’s Law has been championed by her parents, Lori and Dr. Ilan Alhadeff, founders of Make Our Schools Safe, and has earned bipartisan support in statehouses across the country. The legislation requires all public schools to implement mobile panic-alert systems that enable real-time coordination between school staff and first responders, and mandates that updated building maps, floor plans and emergency equipment locations be available to law enforcement the moment they are needed.

“When an emergency hits a school, seconds can mean the difference between life and death,” said Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings. “Alyssa’s Law ensures Illinois schools can equip staff with mobile panic alert systems that provide a direct, silent link to 911 and trigger rapid campus-wide response. As a parent, I will always fight for the practical steps that protect our children. This is about giving every teacher and every student the best chance when it matters most.”

Illinois joins Florida, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Louisiana, Georgia, Washington, Virginia and West Virginia in enacting Alyssa’s Law – a growing coalition of states that have determined that preparedness, speed and coordination are not optional features of a school safety program. They are its foundation.

“Illinois is taking a proactive approach to school safety by adopting Alyssa’s Law and giving schools stronger tools to prepare for and better respond to emergencies”, said Brent Cobb, Chief Executive Officer of CENTEGIX. “That commitment represents meaningful progress toward safer schools and communities. With technology that enables staff to call for help in seconds and gives first responders the information they need to act quickly, we can help schools strengthen emergency response, reduce escalation, and better protect people when EVERY. SECOND. MATTERS.®”

Across 50 states, the standard is already working

The practices Alyssa’s Law advances are not theoretical. They are already at work in schools across the country, and the results are measurable. CENTEGIX safety technology is currently deployed across:

50 states

4 of the 10 largest U.S. school districts

32 of the 100 largest U.S. school districts

More than 18,000 locations nationwide

As a result, more than 18 million students, educators and staff are protected every day by systems designed to accelerate emergency response and improve situational awareness from the moment an alert is triggered.

Everyday readiness is the real measure of safety

The CENTEGIX 2026 School Safety Trends Report documents a fundamental change in how schools approach safety. During the 2025-2026 school year, CENTEGIX technology delivered more than 346,000 alerts nationwide – with 99% tied to everyday incidents such as medical needs, behavioral issues or student conflicts rather than active shooter threats.

That data tells an important story: School safety is about daily readiness, not just worst-case scenarios. Schools using CENTEGIX average one alert per week per campus – a sign of consistent, normalized use. Nearly 60% of those incidents – including medical emergencies and violent conflicts – occur outside the classroom, in hallways, cafeterias and common areas where a wearable panic alert means the difference between a managed situation and an escalated one. Staff across the country report increased confidence and peace of mind, knowing help is moments away regardless of where they are on campus.

From legislation to implementation

As Illinois moves into implementation, CENTEGIX stands ready to support schools, administrators and first responders in building the infrastructure Alyssa’s Law envisions. The company’s cloud-based Safety Platform – already trusted in more than 18,000 school locations – provides the fastest notification and response times available, from the everyday to the extreme, anywhere on campus.

“Alyssa’s Law is more than a legislative milestone,” said Cobb. “It is a shared commitment to ensuring that every school in America is prepared, every staff member is empowered and every student is protected before an emergency ever occurs. When training and technology come together, lives are saved. Illinois has made that commitment today, and we are proud to stand with them.”