IDC recognizes Tru Cooperative Bank with National CIO Award for advancing collaborative innovation in Canadian banking

LANGLEY, B.C., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tru Cooperative Bank, formerly First West Credit Union, has been named an IDC CIO Awards Canada 2026 winner for its leadership in digital transformation and innovation. The award honours organizations that use technology to deliver measurable business value, transformational impact and innovation.

Tru Cooperative Bank earned the recognition for modernizing digital banking for its more than 289,000 members and, together with strategic partner VeriPark and a coalition of participating credit unions, establishing a new model for collaborative innovation across Canada's credit union sector. Developed in response to the retirement of a legacy digital banking platform, the initiative brought participating institutions together to help shape a next-generation digital banking ecosystem powered by Microsoft Azure and VeriPark technology.

Led by Chief Transformation Officer and CIO Darrell Jaggers, the initiative turned a complex platform migration into an opportunity to modernize digital banking and position the organization to deliver new capabilities for members faster in the years ahead. More than 1,000 Tru employees rallied behind the initiative to ensure a seamless transition for members.

"What makes this recognition meaningful is that it represents more than a successful technology project," says Jaggers. "It celebrates a new model for innovation in Canada’s credit union sector. Working collaboratively, we transformed a sector-wide challenge into an opportunity to prove that like-minded credit unions can innovate at scale without sacrificing what makes each of us unique.”

As a founding member of the Canadian VeriPark User Group and one of the first credit unions to help shape VeriChannel 8.2 for the Canadian market, Tru Cooperative Bank played a leading role in helping define requirements, governance principles and the strategic roadmap for a next-generation digital banking platform. This collaborative model allows credit unions to influence and co-create future digital capabilities while maintaining their unique identities and the independence to customize their digital banking experiences to the needs of their members.

The transformation delivered significant results, including adoption by more than 100,000 members during the initial rollout period and the successful deployment of new web and mobile banking experiences across the organization's regional brands: Envision Financial, Valley First, Island Savings and Enderby & District Financial.

About Tru Cooperative Bank, formerly First West Credit Union

Tru Cooperative Bank brings together the best of both worlds, combining the strength and stability of a leading Canadian financial institution, and the care and community leadership of a local cooperative. With nearly $21 billion in total assets and assets under administration, and more than 289,000 members, Tru Cooperative Bank offers clear, practical advice and modern banking that’s designed to be digital when it should be, and personal when it matters.

Through its local brands — Envision Financial, Valley First, Island Savings, and Enderby & District Financial — Tru Cooperative Bank has contributed more than $44 million back to local communities while cultivating a nationally-recognized culture shaped by courageous leadership, authentic connection and collective strength. Learn more at trucooperativebank.ca and see how we’re creating a future where everyone can flourish.