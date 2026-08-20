Greystone Capital Advisors Completes $369.6 Million Five-Property Bridge Financing for Capodagli Property Company

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that it has arranged an $82.6 million bridge loan on behalf of Capodagli Property Company (“Capodagli”) to refinance a Class-A multifamily property in Roselle Park, New Jersey. The financing is the fifth and final property to close under a $369.6 million cross-collateralized bridge facility provided by PGIM, following $287 million funded across four properties last year. Greystone Capital Advisors, whose team included Drew Fletcher, Bryan Grover, Miryam Reinitz-Kops, and Jesse Kopecky, served as exclusive advisor on the transaction.

The $369.6 million facility is secured by five newly developed Class-A multifamily assets across New Jersey, comprising 1,340 units in major markets throughout New Jersey (Meridia Village Commons, South Orange, NJ / Meridia Pompton Lakes, Pompton Lakes, NJ / Meridia Linden 1001, Linden, NJ / Meridia Little Ferry, Little Ferry, NJ / Meridia Roselle Park 10, Roselle Park, NJ). The cross-collateralized structure allowed Capodagli to add properties to the facility as they stabilized, financing the portfolio on consistent terms while preserving flexibility at the asset level.

The Roselle Park asset is a newly developed 325-unit Class-A multifamily project delivered in 2024, located in a strategic infill market with proximity to major transit and thoroughfares providing tenants direct access to major employment centers within the greater New York City metro. The asset is thoughtfully designed with high-quality interior finishes and community amenities, and benefits from a long-term PILOT agreement, further enhancing operations and alignment with the local municipality.

“Completing this facility reflects the strength of our long-term relationship with Capodagli and PGIM’s continued conviction in their platform,” said Drew Fletcher. “The cross-collateralized structure gave the Sponsor the ability to finance five assets on consistent terms as each came online, with the flexibility to continue enhancing property operations and convert to permanent financing.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. Debt placement activities are conducted by Greystone Capital Advisors NJ LLC, and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

Securities transactions are effected through INTE Securities LLC dba Greystone INTE BD, member FINRA www.finra.org/SIPC www.sipc.org. For information regarding INTE Securities LLC go to www.finra.org/brokercheck

About Capodagli Property Company

Founded in 1970, Capodagli Property Company has grown into a premier, full-service real estate development, construction, and management company serving urban and suburban areas throughout New Jersey. Capodagli’s mission is to revitalize and transform emerging cities and towns into thriving communities through comprehensive and collaborative business plans customized to each project to maximize the value of underutilized lands. Over the course of their history, Capodagli has successfully developed, owned, and managed over 3,000 residential units and 200,000 square feet of commercial space and has over 1,500 residential units in their development pipeline. The firm has a mission of “Building on Belonging” and prides itself on building personal relationships with local governments to make sure that all projects are benefitting the entire community.

PRESS CONTACT:

Fran Del Valle

fran@influencecentral.com