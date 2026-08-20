Photronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today announced it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Three Part Advisors Midwest IDEAS Conference

Date: August 27, 2026

Location: Chicago

Lake Street Capital BIG10 Conference

Date: September 10, 2026

Location: New York City

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 56 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com .

For Further Information:



Ted Moreau

VP, Investor Relations

tmoreau@photronics.com