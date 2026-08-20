VirTra Awarded $1.5M Sole-Source Contract from the U.S. Army to Support Firearms Training in Tajikistan

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra” or the “Company”), a global leader in immersive simulation-based training solutions for de-escalation, judgmental use of force and weapons proficiency for law enforcement and military markets, was awarded a $1.5 million sole-source contract by the U.S. Army. Under the contract, VirTra will provide an integrated V-300® 4k training system that includes the simulation system, weapon recoil kits, supporting equipment and related components to support firearms training in Tajikistan and strengthen the readiness and mission effectiveness of international partner forces.

VirTra’s V-300 platform enables military personnel to train in dynamic environments that replicate complex operational conditions, improving decision-making, marksmanship, and judgment under pressure. The system’s customizable training scenarios and advanced after-action review capabilities support a wide range of mission requirements, helping to ensure personnel are better prepared for real-world engagements.

The U.S. Army Contracting Command–Orlando awarded the contract on a sole-source basis, recognizing VirTra as the original equipment manufacturer and the only provider capable of delivering the proprietary hardware, software, and integrated support required for this program. The award reflects the Army’s confidence in VirTra’s proven technology and ability to meet stringent technical and performance requirements. The program will support U.S. efforts to build partner capacity in Tajikistan, strengthening the readiness of partner forces and advancing broader security cooperation objectives.

“This award represents continued momentum for VirTra within the military training community and reinforces the value of proven, reliable simulation solutions that meet demanding technical and performance requirements,” said John Givens, CEO of VirTra. “The U.S. Army’s decision to award the contract on a sole-source basis reflects the distinctive capabilities of our V-300 platform and its confidence in VirTra’s proprietary technology to deliver consistent, effective training outcomes. We are proud to support this important security cooperation effort and help strengthen the operational readiness of international partner forces.”

VirTra is well positioned to build on its expanding presence in global defense and military training markets. The Company’s ability to deliver reliable, high-quality systems tailored to evolving mission requirements supports the needs of both U.S. and allied forces. This contract further highlights VirTra’s role in enabling modern, effective training programs that strengthen readiness and improve decision-making.

About VirTra

VirTra is a global leader in immersive, simulation-based training solutions for de-escalation, judgmental use of force and weapons proficiency. Serving military, law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial organizations, VirTra combines advanced technology, realistic scenarios and proprietary training tools to help users improve decision-making, strengthen readiness and perform more effectively under pressure. Since 1993, VirTra has been committed to its mission of saving lives by preparing professionals for the complex, high-stakes situations they may face in the real world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” provisions of those sections. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “would,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s ability to support customer engagement, program activity, partner collaboration, future operational needs, domestic manufacturing capabilities, national readiness, and the continued advancement and adoption of its simulation training solutions across military and law enforcement markets. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. VirTra undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

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