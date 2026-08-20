TEN Ltd. Announces Date for the Second Quarter and Six Months 2026 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN) (“TEN” or the “Company”) a leading diversified crude and LNG tanker operator, announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026, prior to the open of the market in New York on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

That same day at 10:00 am Eastern Time, TEN will host a conference call to review the results as well as the management’s outlook for the business. The call, which will be hosted by TEN’s senior management, may contain information beyond that which is included in the earnings press release.

Conference Call Details: Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877-405-1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201-689-7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote “Tsakos” to the operator and/or conference ID 13762392. Click here for additional participant International Toll-Free access numbers.

Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click here for the call me option.

Simultaneous Slides and Audio Webcast:

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website www.tenn.gr and click on Webcasts & Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

ABOUT TEN Ltd.

Founded in Bermuda in 1993 and celebrating 33 years as a public company, 24 of which on the NYSE, TEN is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified pro-forma energy fleet currently consists of 83 vessels, totaling approx. 11 million dwt.

For further information, please contact:

Company

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

George Saroglou

President & COO

+30210 94 07 710

gsaroglou@tenn.gr