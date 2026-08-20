Keel Infrastructure Supports Governor Shapiro’s GRID Standards for Responsible Data Center Development

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keel Infrastructure Corp. (Nasdaq: KEEL; TSX: KEEL) ("Keel" or the "Company"), a North American digital infrastructure and energy company, today endorsed Executive Order 2026-05, signed August 18 by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and the Governor’s Responsible Infrastructure Development (“GRID”) Standards.

"As one of the leading infrastructure developers in Pennsylvania, we proudly support Governor Shapiro's new GRID standards, which largely reflect Keel’s long held standards for responsible development and community engagement,” said CEO Ben Gagnon. "We engage with communities long before we file permits, and we measure ourselves on tangible outcomes delivered locally. Pennsylvania is setting the highest bar in the country for this industry, and we intend to clear it at Panther Creek, at Sharon, and at every project we build in the Commonwealth. We are glad to keep working alongside the Governor’s Office, the Department of Environmental Protection, our utility partners and local officials to help ensure this growth benefits Pennsylvania for years to come."

Keel is one of the most advanced digital infrastructure developers operating in Pennsylvania today, with energized capacity, established grid interconnections and an active development pipeline at its Panther Creek and Sharon sites. For the past several years, Keel has built this portfolio by redeveloping legacy energy and industrial sites, bringing incremental transmission and interconnection capacity with its projects rather than leaning solely on the existing grid, and engaging townships, county officials and neighbors early.

Keel strongly supports each of GRID’s four key principles, having already implemented these standards across the Company’s development projects to-date:

Protecting energy affordability. Keel’s Pennsylvania development model is built around bringing its own power. Keel pays the interconnection, transmission, distribution and network upgrade costs attributable to its own load rather than shifting them to Pennsylvania households and businesses, and it supports the Commonwealth’s position that growth should pay for growth.

Keel’s Pennsylvania development model is built around bringing its own power. Keel pays the interconnection, transmission, distribution and network upgrade costs attributable to its own load rather than shifting them to Pennsylvania households and businesses, and it supports the Commonwealth’s position that growth should pay for growth. Transparency and community engagement. Keel has engaged local governments, held public meetings, and disclosed project footprints, load, and water assumptions well ahead of major design decisions. Keel is committed to investing in the communities in which it operates and has worked alongside residents to understand their concerns firsthand and to find creative, lasting solutions that renew these sites and revitalize the communities around them. As an example, Keel invests heavily in local schools to modernize facilities, expand student programming and support underserved students and families.

Keel has engaged local governments, held public meetings, and disclosed project footprints, load, and water assumptions well ahead of major design decisions. Keel is committed to investing in the communities in which it operates and has worked alongside residents to understand their concerns firsthand and to find creative, lasting solutions that renew these sites and revitalize the communities around them. As an example, Keel invests heavily in local schools to modernize facilities, expand student programming and support underserved students and families. Workforce and economic development. Keel is committed to hiring locally, and its data center projects are expected to create hundreds of high-paying, skilled construction and operations jobs for Pennsylvania workers over the coming years. To ensure communities are equipped to meet this labor demand, Keel is working in close partnership with local educational institutions to develop and fund scholarship programs focused on data center construction and operations skills.

Keel is committed to hiring locally, and its data center projects are expected to create hundreds of high-paying, skilled construction and operations jobs for Pennsylvania workers over the coming years. To ensure communities are equipped to meet this labor demand, Keel is working in close partnership with local educational institutions to develop and fund scholarship programs focused on data center construction and operations skills. Environmental protection. Environmental stewardship is core to who Keel is – measured in the lifelong, positive impact the Company’s projects will have on the local communities. Keel’s data centers are designed to utilize closed-loop cooling to limit annual water consumption to the equivalent of a few dozen households. Keel is also prioritizing zero-emission energy storage for resiliency where technically feasible and is supporting local water quality improvement and reforestation initiatives.

About Keel Infrastructure Corp.

Keel is a North American digital infrastructure and energy company that develops and owns data centers and energy infrastructure for high-performance computing workloads, including AI. With a development pipeline of 2.2 gigawatts and established grid interconnections in place, Keel delivers scalable infrastructure solutions in high-demand power markets across Pennsylvania, Washington and Québec. Keel is headquartered in New York City and trades under the ticker symbol "KEEL" on Nasdaq and TSX. Learn more at www.keelinfra.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws and Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding Keel’s business strategy, development pipeline, energy infrastructure, permitting status, job creation, community investment, environmental commitments, execution plans and expected future progress. Words such as "will," "expect," "intend," "committed to," "prioritizing," "designed to" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to project development, regulatory and policy changes (including changes to Executive Order 2026-05 or the GRID Standards), power availability, grid interconnections, environmental and water permitting, labor availability, customer demand, financing, construction, market conditions and other risks described in Keel’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Keel undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Laine Yonker

ir@keelinfra.com Media Contact:

Amanda Ignatius

media@keelinfra.com





