American Nurses Enterprise Awarded $5 Million to Spearhead AI Training for Rural Nursing Communities

Silver Spring, MD, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Nurses Enterprise (ANE), encompassing the American Nurses Association (ANA), American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), and American Nurses Foundation (ANF), has received a $2.5 million grant from the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Foundation and $2.5 million in funding from Google.org to launch an initiative to strengthen critical artificial intelligence (AI) skills in nursing practice, with a priority focus on reaching and training nurses in rural, remote, and underserved communities.

The initiative, Nurse AI Training in Rural and Underserved Communities, will support nurse upskilling by delivering co-designed education that builds knowledge, skills, and confidence to help nurses understand foundational AI concepts and apply them safely and effectively in real-world clinical environments.

Over the 3-year grant period, ANE will engage nurses nationwide and expand access to AI training and resources, delivering meaningful learning opportunities to support nurses across diverse practice settings, with a focus on rural areas.

“We are deeply grateful to these two organizations for their investment in nurses and their recognition of the essential role nurses must play in shaping the future of AI in healthcare,” said Angela Beddoe, Chief Executive Officer of the American Nurses Enterprise. “This initiative reflects our shared commitment to ensuring nurses, especially those serving rural and underserved communities, have access to practical, trusted education that strengthens confidence, supports safe implementation, and keeps patient care at the center of innovation.”

“AI is already showing up in everyday workflows across healthcare, and nurses must be prepared to lead how these tools are adopted, especially in rural and underserved settings where staffing and infrastructure challenges can be most acute,” said Brad Goettl, DNP, DHA, APRN, FAAN, FACHE, Chief Nursing Officer, American Nurses Enterprise. “This grant will help ensure nurses have practical, trusted, nursing-centered training to build confidence, protect clinical judgment, and improve patient outcomes in the communities that need it most.”

The training will emphasize real-world application and safe implementation, including communication strategies for discussing AI in practice with patients, families, peers, and organizational leadership.

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About American Nurses Enterprise

The American Nurses Enterprise champions nurses by harnessing The Power of Nurses® to drive transformation and innovation across the healthcare landscape. As the unifying force behind three foundational pillars—the American Nurses Association, the American Nurses Credentialing Center, and the American Nurses Foundation—the enterprise sets the professional standards that empower nurse-led innovation, advocacy, and research. By uniting these core organizations, the enterprise advances the nursing profession and shapes a healthier future for communities nationwide and around the globe.

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