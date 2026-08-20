Winnebago Industries renews and extends $350 million asset-based revolving credit facility

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading manufacturer of outdoor recreation products, today announced the renewal and extension of its asset-based revolving credit facility (“ABL Credit Facility”), reinforcing the company's strong liquidity position and disciplined approach to capital allocation.

The ABL Credit Facility maintains total commitments of $350.0 million and extends the maturity date by four years to August 2031. It replaces the company’s previous asset-based revolving credit facility, which was scheduled to mature on July 15, 2027. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., served as Administrative Agent for the transaction.

“The successful renewal and extension of this facility reflect the strength of our banking relationships and reinforces our financial position,” said Bryan L. Hughes, chief financial officer at Winnebago Industries. “The facility provides continued financial flexibility as we navigate evolving market conditions while investing in our brands, innovation initiatives and operational capabilities and maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation to create long-term value for shareholders.”

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries’ investor relations material visit www.winnebagoind.com/investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's liquidity position, financial flexibility, capital allocation strategy and long-term strategic priorities. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve potential risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements, including, but not limited to general economic uncertainty in key markets and a worsening of domestic and global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; availability of financing for RV and marine dealers and retail purchasers; competition and new product introductions by competitors; ability to innovate and commercialize new products; ability to manage our inventory to meet demand; risk related to cyclicality and seasonality of our business; risk related to independent dealers; risk related to dealer consolidation or the loss of a significant dealer; significant increase in repurchase obligations; ability to retain relationships with our suppliers and obtain components; business or production disruptions; inadequate management of dealer inventory levels; increased material and component costs, including availability and price of fuel and other raw materials; ability to integrate mergers and acquisitions; ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and changes in market compensation rates; exposure to warranty claims and product recalls; ability to protect our information technology systems from data security, cyberattacks, and network disruption risks and the ability to successfully upgrade and evolve our information technology systems; ability to retain brand reputation and related exposure to product liability claims; governmental regulation, including for climate change; increased attention to environmental, social, and governance matters, and our ability to meet our commitments; impairment of goodwill and trade names; risks related to our 2030 Convertible Notes and Senior Secured Notes, including our ability to satisfy our obligations under these notes; and changes in recommendations or a withdrawal of coverage by third party securities analysts. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from that projected or suggested is contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") over the last 12 months, copies of which are available from the SEC or from the company upon request. We caution that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete. The company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release or to reflect any changes in the company's expectations after the date of this release or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investors: Joan Ondala | ir@winnebagoind.com

Media: media@winnebagoind.com