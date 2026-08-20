CPS Announces Long-Term Lease for 80,000-Square-Foot Facility in Attleboro, Massachusetts

NORTON, Mass., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced the signing of a long-term lease for an 80,000-square-foot facility in Attleboro, Mass. The new site – approximately twice the size of the Company’s current location – represents an important investment in the future that will support continued growth, innovation, and an expanding customer base. CPS’ design/build construction management partner, Dacon Corporation, is overseeing architectural and engineering design at the new facility, including comprehensive mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and industrial gas systems tailored to support CPS’ advanced manufacturing requirements.

"This lease marks a significant milestone in CPS' more than 40-year history," said Brian Mackey, President and CEO. "Our new facility will provide the space, infrastructure, and flexibility we need to scale our operations, invest in innovation, and support our talented team as we pursue the next phase of the Company's growth."

CPS plans to relocate its operations to the Attleboro facility – including the Company's corporate offices, manufacturing operations, and product development activities. The expanded space will enable increased production capacity, accelerate the commercialization of new product lines, and enhance the Company's ability to serve customers across its growing portfolio of markets.

CPS continues to see strong opportunities across several attractive markets. In addition to expanding demand for its established metal matrix composite products and hermetic packages, the Company is advancing new growth initiatives in AlMax® materials, HybridTech Armor®, QuickSet Injection Molding (QIM) of tungsten, and several other emerging technologies.

Located less than ten minutes from the Company's current facility in Norton, Massachusetts, the new Attleboro location provides ample room for future expansion while allowing CPS to maintain continuity for its employees. The additional capacity positions the Company to capitalize on increasing demand across the defense, energy infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and other high-growth industries it serves.

About CPS

CPS is an advanced materials company that designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance material solutions to global customers in transportation, energy, automotive, electronics, telecommunications, aerospace, and defense. The company specializes in proprietary metal matrix composites (MMCs), combining metals and ceramics to deliver superior strength, thermal management, and reliability for demanding applications such as high-speed rail, HVDC systems, mass transit, electric vehicles, internet equipment, and electrical infrastructure. CPS also produces hermetic packaging for high-reliability power and communications modules, supporting avionics, GPS, microprocessors, and specialized integrated circuits. Additionally, its lightweight HybridTech Armor® provides high strength-to-weight protection. CPS focuses on innovation, quality, and diversified high-growth markets to drive sustained, profitable growth. The Company’s Vision is ”to pioneer the next generation of high-performance materials and solve the world’s toughest engineering challenges.”

Safe Harbor

Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2025 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "will," "intends," "believes," "expects," "plans," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.

CPS Technologies Corp.

111 South Worcester Street

Norton, MA 02766

www.cpstechnologysolutions.com

Investor Relations:

Chris Witty

646-438-9385

cwitty@darrowir.com