Senteon Earns Honorable Mention in Black Hat USA 2026 Startup Spotlight Competition

Peachtree Corners, GA, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senteon, a cybersecurity platform focused on automated endpoint hardening and continuous configuration management, announced that it received an Honorable Mention in the Black Hat USA 2026 Startup Spotlight Competition.

Senteon Black Hat Honorable Mention Award

The competition attracted submissions from emerging cybersecurity companies developing solutions to some of the industry’s most pressing challenges. Following an expert-led review process, Black Hat selected four finalists and recognized Senteon as one of four additional companies receiving an Honorable Mention.

According to Black Hat, the Honorable Mention recipients demonstrated “remarkable innovation in addressing critical cybersecurity challenges” and represent the depth of talent and innovation within the cybersecurity ecosystem.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Black Hat and its Startup Spotlight judging panel,” said Henry Zhang, CEO and Co-Founder of Senteon. “Security teams continue to face an overwhelming number of endpoint configurations, evolving compliance requirements, and the constant risk of configuration drift. This distinction reinforces our belief that organizations need a more practical and sustainable way to harden their environments, maintain secure configurations, and demonstrate compliance.”

Senteon helps organizations establish, enforce, and maintain secure configurations at scale across servers, workstations, web browsers, and Microsoft Office applications. Its platform automates security hardening, continuously identifies and remediates configuration drift, and provides audit-ready reporting aligned with widely adopted security and compliance frameworks.

By replacing fragmented manual hardening processes with continuous configuration integrity, Senteon enables security and IT teams to reduce risk, decrease administrative burden, and maintain visibility into the security posture of their endpoints.

The Black Hat Startup Spotlight Competition was created to showcase emerging cybersecurity startups and the innovative solutions they are developing to solve real-world security challenges. Senteon’s Honorable Mention is featured on the official Black Hat USA 2026 Startup Spotlight Competition page.

“Configuration drift is not a one-time problem that can be solved with a checklist,” Zhang added. “It requires continuous visibility and control. We are proud to see Senteon recognized for helping organizations turn endpoint hardening into an ongoing, manageable security practice.”

Henry Zhang

About Senteon

Senteon is a cybersecurity platform that automates endpoint hardening and eliminates configuration drift to keep systems secure and compliant. By aligning with CIS Benchmarks, regulatory and industry frameworks, Senteon helps organizations reduce risk, simplify audits, and maintain continuous security across their environments. Learn more at https://senteon.co.

Press Inquiries

Henry Zhang

contact [at] senteon.co

(402) 736-8366

https://senteon.co/

107 Technology Parkway

Suite 790

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092