Kratom Bird Introduces New Hang Kang Kratom Capsules in Red, Green and White Varieties

London, UK, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratom Bird has expanded its kratom range with the introduction of a new capsule series under the Hang Kang name, available in Red Hang Kang, Green Hang Kang and White Hang Kang varieties.





The new products bring three established kratom colour classifications into a capsule format, giving Kratom Bird a broader range of formats alongside its existing botanical powders.

The Hang Kang capsule series has been developed around a straightforward product concept: kratom powder placed into pre-filled capsules, with each colour offered as a separate product rather than combining multiple varieties in a single formulation.

Three Hang Kang Kratom Varieties

The new range consists of:

Red Hang Kang Kratom Capsules

Green Hang Kang Kratom Capsules

White Hang Kang Kratom Capsules

The red, green and white classifications are commonly used throughout the kratom industry to differentiate botanical batches and processing styles.

Because kratom is a natural plant material, characteristics can vary between harvests and individual batches. Kratom Bird therefore treats the colour and variety names primarily as product identifiers rather than as guarantees of specific effects.





Kratom Capsules Added as an Alternative Format

Kratom is derived from the leaves of Mitragyna speciosa, a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia.

After harvesting and drying, the leaves can be processed into a fine botanical powder. For the Hang Kang range, this powder is prepared in capsule form, providing a different format from traditional loose kratom powder.

The introduction of Red, Green and White Hang Kang capsules reflects Kratom Bird's continued expansion of the different formats in which its botanical products are presented.

Capsule products also make it possible to provide clearer specifications relating to individual units, packaging and batch identification.

Focus on Batch Information and Product Documentation

Kratom Bird continues to place emphasis on product documentation and transparency across its kratom range.

As with other natural botanical products, the composition of kratom can vary depending on factors including growing conditions, harvesting, drying and processing.

Mitragyna speciosa naturally contains a range of alkaloids, with mitragynine generally being one of the predominant compounds found in the plant.

Where applicable, laboratory analysis is used to provide additional information regarding individual products and batches.

The company intends to continue making relevant product and batch information available alongside its growing selection of kratom powders and capsules.

Expansion of the Hang Kang Range

The launch of the three capsule products establishes Hang Kang as a dedicated range covering the principal red, green and white kratom classifications.

Rather than introducing a single capsule product, Kratom Bird has separated the range into three distinct varieties so that the botanical identity of each product remains clear.

The new additions form part of the company's wider development of its kratom catalogue, which includes different botanical varieties, formats and batch specifications.

About Kratom Bird

Kratom Bird is a European online store specialising in Mitragyna speciosa and selected botanical products.

The company focuses on product information, sourcing transparency, batch documentation and independent laboratory analysis where applicable.

The newly introduced Red Hang Kang, Green Hang Kang and White Hang Kang Kratom Capsules represent the latest expansion of Kratom Bird's kratom product range.