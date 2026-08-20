Helium Evolution Granted Extension of Price Protection for Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI, OTCQB:HEEVF) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration and development company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, announces that, in connection with the private placement of $25 million (the “Financing”), as previously announced on July 24, 2026, the Company has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) of its price protection for an additional two weeks to facilitate the completion of the TSXV's review and approval process. The Company intends to close the Financing as soon as possible. The Company’s counsel are holding all subscription proceeds from investors until such time as TSXV approval has been granted.

Closing of the Financing remains subject to all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSXV. All securities issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a hold period of four months from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation, as well as the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

Stay Connected to Helium Evolution

Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company’s website , which includes an updated corporate presentation , and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and X for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

For further information, please contact:

Malcolm Adams, President & CEO

Kristi Kunec, CFO Phone: 1-587-330-2459

Email: info@heliumevolution.ca

Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's intention and expected timing to close the Financing and the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including final approval of the TSXV and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information contained in this news release are reasonable, such information is not a guarantee of future performance. In particular, there can be no assurance that the Financing will be completed on the terms currently contemplated, or at all, or that the necessary corporate and regulatory approvals will be received within the anticipated timeframe.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release is not for distribution to U.S. news services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.