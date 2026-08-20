Brittany Kaiser, CEO of Alpha Compute, to Join Michael Cohen on “When You Know, You Know” Tonight at 6:00 p.m. ET

New York, NY, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Compute Corp. (NASDAQ: ALP) ("Alpha Compute" or the "Company"), a high-performance GPU infrastructure and confidential-compute technology company serving the artificial intelligence economy, today announced Brittany Kaiser, CEO, Alpha Compute, will appear tonight on Michael Cohen’s program, “When You Know, You Know” airing at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time on WABCRadio.com.

Kaiser will appear on Michael Cohen’s program before President Donald Trump, offering her perspective on some of the most consequential issues surrounding artificial intelligence, emerging technology, and the future of AI infrastructure.

During the interview, Kaiser is expected to discuss the rapidly evolving state of AI data centers, including the infrastructure required to support increasingly powerful artificial intelligence systems. The conversation will also address privacy, data rights, and national security, examining the challenges and opportunities created by the accelerating adoption of AI.

As CEO of Alpha Compute, Kaiser brings a technology and policy perspective to the discussion at a time when questions surrounding AI infrastructure, control of data, individual privacy, and the strategic implications of artificial intelligence are becoming increasingly important.

The interview will air tonight at 6:00 p.m. ET on WABCRadio.com.

About Brittany Kaiser

Brittany Kaiser is an ethical technology and data-rights advocate and the CEO of Alpha Compute. Her work focuses on the rapidly evolving intersection of artificial intelligence, data ownership, privacy, and technology infrastructure.

Kaiser brings a strong focus on the opportunities and challenges created by the growth of AI, including the expansion of AI data centers, responsible use of data, individual privacy and data rights, and the implications of advanced artificial intelligence for national security.

About Alpha Compute Corp.

Alpha Compute Corp. (Nasdaq: ALP) is a vertically integrated AI infrastructure company specializing in GPU-as-a-service and AI Confidential Compute. Alpha Compute’s mission is to support clients, subsidiaries, and partners across critical sectors including: finance, defense, intelligence, and media with the essential framework for any organization requiring secure, confidential computing environments. For more information, please visit: https://www.alphacompute.ai/



Alpha Compute Corp is domiciled in the British Virgin Islands with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Amsterdam and Toronto. Alpha Compute is a founding partner of the Right2Compute Coalition; more information is available at www.right2compute.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those preceded by, followed by, or incorporating words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "continues," or similar expressions are forward-looking statements.



These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: the timing and progress of the Company's strategic initiatives; reliance on third-party vendors and partners; the ability to secure additional financing; uncertainty around the Company's investments and legacy business; risks related to technology platforms and ecosystems; and general market and economic conditions. A more complete discussion of these risks is set forth under "Item 3 - Key Information - Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2026.



Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them publicly, except as required by law.

