Keeping a promise: Ballad Health breaks ground on new Unicoi County Hospital

Unicoi, Tennessee, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballad Health welcomed community members and local, regional and state leaders on Wednesday for the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Unicoi County Hospital. Nearly two years after Hurricane Helene destroyed the community’s previous hospital in catastrophic flooding, attendees gathered at the new site to celebrate a major milestone in Ballad Health’s commitment to restoring high-quality inpatient care close to home for Unicoi County residents.

“This project is the result of countless people coming together with a shared commitment to the future of Unicoi County,” said Alan Levine, chairman and CEO of Ballad Health. “We are deeply grateful to Gov. Bill Lee, members of the Tennessee General Assembly, local and regional elected leaders, county officials, community members and so many others who partnered with us to make this day possible. This major milestone reflects what can be accomplished when people work together to keep a promise and build a healthier future for generations to come.”

Ballad Health leaders, community partners and team members from the former Unicoi County Hospital were among those who shoveled the first spade of dirt on the 15-acre Town of Unicoi plot where the hospital will stand.

“Replacing this hospital has been a priority from the moment Hurricane Helene changed this community forever,” said Eric Deaton, Ballad Health’s chief operating officer. “Ever since the day we evacuated the hospital, I have never forgotten the resilience of our team members and their unwavering commitment to continue caring for the people of Unicoi County. This is about more than a new building. It’s about restoring a place where dedicated team members can once again serve their neighbors close to home, while ensuring this community has access to the inpatient care it deserves.”

Lisa Carter, RN, president of Ballad Health’s Southern Region, reflected on the significance of the milestone and the vision for the future of healthcare in Unicoi County.

“This day is about looking forward while honoring everything this community has overcome,” Carter said. “The new Unicoi County Hospital will combine modern technology, thoughtful design and compassionate care to meet the evolving needs of rural healthcare. Just as importantly, this location provides the space and accessibility needed to support patients, families and our team members, ensuring the hospital can serve the community safely and efficiently.”

The groundbreaking marks the start of construction on the $44 million replacement hospital, which is expected to be completed in 2028.

The direct replacement facility will feature 10 inpatient beds, a 10-bed emergency department, diagnostic imaging services including X-Ray, MRI, CT and mammography, and a Medical Office Building attached to the facility that will offer clinic space for physicians to see patients locally. Built to meet federal and state emergency preparedness standards, the hospital will sit at the same elevation as Interstate 26, approximately five feet above the 500-year floodplain, helping ensure the facility can safely serve patients for years to come.

Dr. Michael Sutherland, a practicing emergency medicine physician who helped evacuate and care for patients during the flood caused by Hurricane Helene, plans to return to work at the facility upon its completion. He reflected on the significance of the project for both patients and team members.

“I’m incredibly proud of the care our team has continued to provide throughout this community’s recovery,” Sutherland said. “When we lost the hospital, our team never lost its commitment to the people of Unicoi County. From opening an advanced urgent care center to ensuring patients continued to receive the services they needed at home, our team members have shown extraordinary dedication every step of the way. This celebration marks the beginning of a homecoming for many of the physicians, nurses and team members who have faithfully served this community through every challenge.”

Ballad Health leadership and members of the Unicoi County Hospital Community Advisory Board worked alongside clinical, engineering, construction and emergency preparedness experts to identify the optimal site for the replacement hospital and guide its successful redevelopment.

“This groundbreaking is an important milestone, but it is also a reflection of Ballad Health’s unwavering commitment to this community and its future,” said Roland Bailey, Chair of the Unicoi County Hospital Community Advisory Board. “On behalf of the board and the residents we serve, I want to thank Ballad Health, its leaders and team members for honoring their promise to rebuild and restore hospital services in Unicoi County. We look forward to the day this new hospital opens its doors and begins serving our community once again.”

Support from officials

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn

“Rural hospitals are lifelines for so many Tennessee communities, and the people of Unicoi County deserve access to high-quality healthcare close to home. In the wake of Hurricane Helene’s devastation, local leaders and community partners came together with the determination needed to rebuild stronger than ever. Today’s groundbreaking is an important milestone in Unicoi County’s recovery and a testament to the resilience of this community.”

U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty

“The people of Northeast Tennessee embody the Volunteer Spirit that has long defined our state. In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, neighbors helped neighbors, communities came together and countless individuals stepped forward to serve others in their time of greatest need. This hospital groundbreaking reflects that same spirit of service and perseverance. Thanks to the dedication of Ballad Health, local leaders and the people of this region, Unicoi County is taking another important step in its recovery and restoring a vital resource for the community.”

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, an Honorary Citizen of Unicoi County

“Hurricane Helene was an unprecedented disaster that forever changed the lives of many families and communities across Northeast Tennessee. In the midst of unimaginable tragedy, Tennesseans demonstrated the resilience, compassion, and determination that have always defined the Volunteer State. In partnership with the General Assembly, we invested in rebuilding Unicoi County Hospital because access to quality healthcare is essential to the strength, well-being, and recovery of every community. I’m grateful to Ballad Health and the many partners whose commitment and hard work made this important milestone possible. Together, we will continue working to ensure Northeast Tennessee recovers, rebuilds and emerges stronger.”

U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District

“Unicoi County lost its hospital to Hurricane Helene, but this community never lost its resolve. This new hospital is poised to return local healthcare to the resilient citizens of Unicoi County. I am grateful to Ballad Health and its community partners who have pursued this new facility relentlessly and kept their promise to care for the people of East Tennessee. Today's groundbreaking is proof that when a community refuses to give up, good things follow.”

State Rep. Renea Jones of Tennessee’s Fourth District

“Unicoi County is my home, and I am thankful to Ballad Health and its many partners for standing steadfast in their commitment to return high-quality inpatient care to the community. It is a great comfort to know that many East Tennesseans, including my own family, will once again be able to receive the services they need right here in their backyards.”

Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely of Unicoi County

“The hospital groundbreaking marks a pivotal day and a big win for Unicoi County and our residents. This facility will allow our community to, once again, easily access the high-quality healthcare they deserve – locally. This hospital and its new campus will also return jobs to our county, while providing an exciting opportunity for economic development.”

Mayor Kevin McInturff of the Town of Unicoi

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for our town. We are proud to welcome this new hospital to the Town of Unicoi and grateful to Ballad Health for honoring its commitment to this community. This facility will strengthen access to healthcare for our residents while supporting continued growth and opportunity throughout our region."

Mayor Glenn White of the Town of Erwin

“The impact of the new hospital will be felt throughout Unicoi County, including by the residents of Erwin who have long depended on local hospital services. The loss of the previous hospital was one of the most visible reminders of what our community endured during Hurricane Helene. Today’s groundbreaking is a welcome sign of progress, and I am grateful to Ballad Health and everyone who remained committed to restoring this vital resource for the people of our county.”

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About Ballad Health

Ballad Health is an integrated community health improvement organization serving 29 counties of the Appalachian Highlands in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Northwest North Carolina and Southeast Kentucky. Our system of 20 hospitals, post-acute care and behavioral health services, and a large multi-specialty group physician practice works closely with an active independent medical community and community stakeholders to improve the health and well-being of close to one million people. By leading in the adoption of value-based payments, addressing health-related social needs, funding clinical and health systems research and committing to long-term investments in strong children and families in our region, Ballad Health is striving to become a national model for rural health and healthcare. Learn more at www.BalladHealth.org.

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