Unlock Gaming Potential with Exciting New Gear at HyperX Level Awakening 2026

News Highlights:

HyperX’s first open-back gaming headset, Cloud Alpha Air combines a wide, lifelike soundstage with innovative Bass Tube technology that preserves the impactful low-end audio players crave.

Built around an ultra-light 47-gram carbon-infused shell, the Pulsefire Haste 3 Pro pairs premium materials with the new HyperX Performance Sensor to deliver exceptional speed, precision, and reliability.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Level Awakening 2026, HyperX unveiled its newest lineup of gaming gear built for players who refuse to compromise. Headlined by the new HyperX Cloud Alpha Air gaming headset and HyperX Pulsefire Haste 3 Pro wireless gaming mouse, the latest portfolio reflects HyperX’s continued commitment to helping gamers unlock their edge through superior immersion, precision, communication, and performance.

Inspired by the belief that great gear should elevate every aspect of gameplay, HyperX is expanding its ecosystem with products designed to help players get more out of every gaming moment. Whether climbing ranked ladders, chasing highlight clips, streaming to an audience, or competing on the biggest stage, HyperX is focused on creating gear that upgrades the player, not just the setup.

“Gamers don’t just buy gear, they build identities around how they play,” said Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President and Division President, Gaming Solutions at HP Inc. “At HyperX, we believe great gaming is more than performance. It’s about immersion, self-expression, connection, and fun. With Cloud Alpha Air, Pulsefire Haste 3 Pro, and the latest additions to our ecosystem, we’re creating products that help gamers get more out of every moment and enhance the player, not just the hardware.”

HyperX Cloud Alpha Air: The Open-Back That Keeps the Bass

For years, gamers interested in open-back headsets faced a painful choice: expansive, natural sound or the deep bass that brings games to life. With the new HyperX Cloud Alpha Air, HyperX set out to eliminate that tradeoff entirely. As HyperX’s first open-back gaming headset, Cloud Alpha Air combines a wide, lifelike soundstage with innovative Bass Tube technology that preserves the impactful low-end audio players crave.

The result is a headset designed to help gamers hear the details that matter most: from distant footsteps and directional audio cues to subtle environmental effects that can mean the difference between victory and defeat. Built for power players, competitive gamers, and creators alike, Cloud Alpha Air delivers enhanced positional awareness, immersive sound, all-day comfort, and extensive audio customization through HyperX NGENUITY software.(1)

Whether you’re clutching a final-round victory in a tactical shooter, tracking movement across the map in a battle royale, or getting lost in a sprawling RPG world, Cloud Alpha Air delivers a more immersive listening experience with greater positional awareness and a wider, more natural soundstage.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 3 Pro: Pro Performance. Superlight Carbon.

When every millisecond matters, gear needs to disappear and performance needs to take over. That’s the idea behind the new HyperX Pulsefire Haste 3 Pro, HyperX’s lightest wireless gaming mouse.

Built around an ultra-light 47-gram carbon-infused shell, the Pulsefire Haste 3 Pro pairs premium materials with the new HyperX Performance Sensor to deliver exceptional speed, precision, and reliability. With up to 42,000 DPI sensitivity, speeds up to 800 IPS, and support for up to 70G acceleration, the mouse is engineered to keep up with the fastest flick shots, tracking movements, and split-second reactions from the most competitive players.

Combined with battery life that reaches up to 150 hours at 1K polling and up to 35 hours at 8K polling, Pulsefire Haste 3 Pro is designed for marathon sessions, tournament competition, and players who intend to stay in the grind long after everyone else logs off.(2)

For the gamers pushing for the next rank, chasing the next win streak, or trying to land that perfect flick, Haste 3 Pro was built to feel like a natural extension of the player.

The HyperX Ecosystem Levels Up

The grind doesn’t stop with Cloud Alpha Air and Pulsefire Haste 3 Pro. HyperX is dropping a full squad of new gear built for clutch comms, cracked aim, all-night sessions, and players looking to elevate every aspect of their game.

HyperX SoloCast 2 Pro: Pro-Level Sound. Compact Design.

Whether checking-in with the team, leading a raid, or streaming to an audience, communication matters. SoloCast 2 Pro features upgraded dual-condenser capsules, built-in vibration dampening, a built-in pop filter, microphone monitoring, and advanced NGENUITY controls(4) to deliver clear, pro-level voice capture without the complexity of traditional studio setups.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 3 Wireless: Competitive Edge. Wireless Freedom.

Built for players who want competitive-grade performance without the leash, Pulsefire Haste 3 Wireless combines the HyperX Performance Sensor, low-latency wireless connectivity, extended battery life, and deep NGENUITY customization. Whether you’re climbing ranked ladders, dropping into battle royales, or grinding late into the night, Haste 3 Wireless is ready to go the distance.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 3 Wired: Ultra-Lightweight. Competition Ready.

For players who trust a wired connection when the stakes are highest, Pulsefire Haste 3 Wired delivers HyperX’s lightest wired mouse yet. Lightweight, responsive, and competition-ready, it’s built for flick shots, fast tracking, laser-focused precision, and game-winning plays.

OMEN 35L: Lose yourself in the Game, not the Noise

Your advantage starts here with our first HyperX OMEN 35L Gaming Desktop with AMD. Built with up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X3D, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 or AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics, and OMEN AI for one-click maximum FPS(5). Then when it’s time to upgrade, our industry standard HyperX Components are here to enhance, boost, and power up your performance without distractions.

New HyperX Gaming Monitors: See Every Play. Stay in the Flow.



The new HyperX gaming monitors extend the Level Awakening lineup from the desk to the display, giving players another way to complete a battle-ready setup. Built for gamers who want their gear to feel connected, immersive, and personal, the monitors help turn every frame, every fight, and every stream into part of the full HyperX experience.

New Colors: Keep it Personal. Make it You.

Find exciting new color combinations for HyperX Cloud III Wired, HyperX Cloud III S, and HyperX Cloud Flight 2 headsets along with a new “Frost” color for the HyperX SoloCast 2 mic. Build your rig to match your style.

Pricing and Availability(6)

Click here after 3pm Pacific time August 20 for product pages at HyperX.com

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Air is expected to be available on HyperX.com in September 2026 for $149.99

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 3 Pro is expected to be available on HyperX.com September 2026 for 129.99

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 3 Wireless is expected to be available on HyperX.com September 2026 for 89.99

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 3 Wired is expected to be available on HyperX.com September 2026 for 39.99

The HyperX SoloCast 2 Pro is expected to be available on HyperX.com in September 2026 for 89.99

The HyperX OMEN 35L is expected to be available on HyperX.com in autumn 2026, pricing at availability

The HyperX gaming monitors are expected to be available on HyperX.com in September with prices from $209.99





About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming team at HP dedicated to delivering gear for gamers, creators, and esports competitors around the world. Known for its award-winning headsets, microphones, keyboards, mice, and accessories, HyperX creates products designed to help players perform their best, stay connected, and game without limits.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative devices, services, and experiences spanning personal computing, gaming, hybrid work, and more.

1HyperX NGENUITY legacy software is available for Windows 10+. Newer versions of NGENUITY software are available for Windows 11+ and available for download on HyperX.com.

2Tested under continuous usage with lighting disabled, 2.4GHz mode. 150-hour battery life with 1kHz polling rate. Battery life varies based on usage and computing conditions.

3Bluetooth® is a trademark owned by its proprietor and used by HP Inc. under license.

4Latest version of NGENUITY Software required for personalization and customization. Connection via USB cable required for NGENUITY. NGENUITY is compatible with Windows® 11, 10.

5 Based on all PC AI gaming learning applications. OMEN AI adjust Operating System, Hardware, and Game settings for supported games. System requirements: OMEN Gaming Hub installed on PC, Windows 10 version 19041.0 or higher. Results may vary based on unique hardware setup on PC.

6Pricing and availability subject to change without notice.