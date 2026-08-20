Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

BROADVIEW, Ill., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) (“IVFH” or the “Company”), a national seller of gourmet specialty foods, today announced the timing for a call with investors to discuss second quarter 2026 financial results.

The Company will host an investor conference call on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at 4:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Interested participants may join the call using the access information below. A Q&A segment will follow the prepared remarks and will address questions submitted in advance.

To submit questions, email investorrelations@ivfh.com with the subject “Q2 Earnings Q&A” by Sunday, August 23, 2026, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82512755268?pwd=2OLXtY8wneLq6QpyEb5W160nnTeeUr.1

Meeting ID: 825 1275 5268

Passcode: 759954

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

At IVFH, we help make meals special. We provide access to foods that are hard to find, have a compelling story, or are on the forefront of food trends. Our gourmet foods marketplace connects the variety of artisan food makers with professional chefs nationwide. We curate the assortment, experience, and tech enabled tools that help our professional chefs create unforgettable experiences for their guests. Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements, including those related to the Company’s growth plans, reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein, which include words such as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially,” “targeting,” or “expect,” or similar expressions. Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to current conditions and expected future developments, international crises, environmental and economic issues and other risk factors described in the Company’s public filings. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results and that there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements, including, among others: economic factors affecting consumer confidence and discretionary spending; cost inflation/deflation and commodity volatility; competition; reliance on third party suppliers and interruption of product supply or increases in product costs; and changes in the Company’s relationships with vendors and customers. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.