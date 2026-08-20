Stetson University Named a 'Best College' in America by The Princeton Review

DELAND, Florida, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stetson University once again has earned national recognition from The Princeton Review as one of America’s Best 392 Colleges, joining an elite group of about 14% of colleges nationwide.

For the 12th year in a row, Stetson appears in The Best 392 Colleges: 2027 Edition, featuring schools that provide an academically outstanding undergraduate education.

Stetson also was named a Best College in the South and, based on student surveys, was ranked No. 24 in the nation for "Most Politically Moderate Students."

"We are so pleased by the continued recognition of Stetson University and its deep commitment to civil and productive discourse,” said President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD. “These honors reflect Stetson's reputation for putting students at the center of everything we do, from excellent academic preparation and meaningful experiential learning to pathways for lifelong success.”

The Princeton Review selects the top colleges based on data from surveys of 2,000 college administrators about their school's academic offerings. Students at each institution are surveyed and rate their schools on various topics and campus experiences.

At Stetson, students gave high marks to professors (on a scale of 60 to 99), saying instructors are accessible outside the classroom (92) and they are interesting and bring their material to life (90).

Students say they attend Stetson "because they are high achievers." They enjoy the beautiful campus, the vibrant and close-knit community, and the many international students from around the world. "It's easy to get to know people and create wonderful friendships," they said.

In addition to rigorous academics, Stetson provides “plenty of hands-on activities" and this practical focus extends to faculty who provide "concrete options" for students to pursue after graduation. “The university’s commitment to interactive technologies, collaborative projects, and experiential learning creates a vibrant educational environment,” one student said.

Stetson has a history of building phenomenal graduates for amazing careers. Students go beyond the course material and into internship, research and global study opportunities. They live their experience, hone their skills, and work side-by-side with professors committed to helping them get ready to accomplish big things and bigger dreams.

"We are delighted to name Stetson University one of our Best Colleges for 2027 and we recommend it to students searching for their ‘best-fit’ college,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review's Editor-in-Chief.

"The colleges we profile in The Best 392 Colleges vary by type, size, locale, and campus culture. In our opinion, each one offers an academically outstanding undergraduate education," he added. "They are truly a select group: they comprise only about 14% of America's nearly 2,800 four-year colleges."

About Stetson University

Founded in 1883, Stetson University is the oldest private university in Central Florida. Stetson offers a relationship-rich education with immersive experiences that ready students for success in their lives and careers. Stetson University is ranked among the Best Universities in the South by U.S. News & World Report and has been recognized as one of the Best Colleges in America by The Wall Street Journal and The Princeton Review.





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