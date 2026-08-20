Precision Tree Service Announces Official Domain Migration to PrecisionTree.Services and Expanded Emergency Care Operations

Bellingham, Washington, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellingham, Washington - August 20, 2026 -

Precision Tree Service, a licensed tree care contractor based in Whatcom County (WA License #PRECITS870MP), has launched a new website at https://precisiontree.services. The site places contractor licensing verification, service information, and the company's 24 hour emergency line on a single address, and goes live ahead of the autumn and winter windstorm season.

The new address replaces skagitcountytreeservices.com, the county-named web address the company used previously. Precision Tree Service operates from Bellingham and takes calls well beyond the county that domain named. The business name is unchanged, and traffic to the former address now redirects to the new site.

"We are based in Bellingham, and we cross the county line most days of the week," said Dan Rawls, Owner of Precision Tree Service. "The web address should say what the company is called, not fence us into one part of the map."

Requests submitted through the site are reviewed and assigned to field crews based on location and site urgency. The company said consolidated intake matters most during weather events that generate several calls in the same afternoon, when the sequence in which crews are dispatched determines how quickly a hazardous tree comes off a house or a driveway.

"Most people who call us are calling because something already came down, or because they think something is about to," Rawls said. "The site is built around that. Confirm we are licensed, see what the work actually involves, and get us on the phone. That should take a minute, not twenty."

Recent storm seasons illustrate the scale of the regional hazard. The November 2024 bomb cyclone that struck western Washington brought lowland wind gusts above 70 mph and left roughly 650,000 customers without power, with trees and limbs falling into lines a primary cause. Puget Sound Energy reported that more than 400 miles of its transmission lines were affected, and utilities took the better part of a week to restore service to the last customers. Two people in the region were killed by falling trees during that storm.

Conditions in Northwest Washington concentrate that risk on residential property. Mature Douglas fir, western red cedar, and bigleaf maple often stand within falling distance of homes, outbuildings, and overhead utility lines, and soil that saturates through the wet season can reduce root anchorage on trees that looked stable in summer. According to the company, structural limb failure and windthrow on wet ground account for most of its winter emergency calls, with damage most often involving roofs, fencing, vehicles, and service lines running to the house.

Washington requires contractors performing this type of work to be registered with the state, and property owners can look up a contractor's registration status, bond, and insurance through the Department of Labor and Industries. Precision Tree Service lists its license number on the new site and links to those verification resources, a step the company said it took because storm season routinely draws unregistered crews working door-to-door in damaged neighborhoods.

Every project begins with a site assessment before any equipment is staged. Crews evaluate tree health, structural integrity, soil saturation, lean angle, proximity to overhead power infrastructure, and what sits inside the drop zone, including sheds, decks, septic components, and landscaping that cannot easily be moved. The assessment determines whether a tree can be felled in one piece or has to be dismantled from the top down.

In confined residential spaces, the company uses heavy rigging gear, limb lowering systems, and aerial equipment to take trees apart section by section. The approach is designed to control the descent of large limbs and trunk wood rather than allowing it to fall freely, reducing the risk of damage to structures, fences, and utility infrastructure on properties with no open ground to work with.

Emergency response is one part of the company's work. Precision Tree Service also performs structural pruning, canopy thinning, deadwood clearing, stump grinding, brush management, and land clearing for property owners preparing sites for development, agricultural use, or wildfire fuel reduction. The company said much of that work is scheduled during the drier months, when ground conditions allow equipment access without tearing up turf and soil.

"Pruning and removals we plan in advance are a different job from a tree on a roof at two in the morning," Rawls said. "Both are worth doing well, and both start with somebody actually looking at the tree before anyone starts cutting."

About Precision Tree Service

Precision Tree Service is a licensed tree care contractor (WA License #PRECITS870MP) operating from 1075 Old Samish Rd in Bellingham, Washington. The company provides 24-hour emergency storm damage response, hazardous tree removal, structural pruning, stump grinding, and land clearing. You can also find us at our company's Google Maps listing.

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For more information about Precision Tree Service, contact the company here:



Precision Tree Service

Dan Rawls

360-840-8776

precisiontree@hotmail.com

1075 Old Samish Rd

Bellingham, WA 98229