Keystone Substance Abuse Services Rebrands as Keystone Behavioral Health, Expanding Behavioral Health Services in York County

Rock Hill, SC, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keystone, a long-standing provider of substance misuse prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery services in the region, today announced it has rebranded as Keystone Behavioral Health. The new name and identity reflect an expanded scope of services, adding behavioral health offerings to the organization's established substance misuse continuum of care.

The organization will celebrate the transition with a public ribbon cutting event on Friday, August 21, 2026, in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Community members, partners and supporters are invited to attend.

"At Keystone, we remain committed to helping individuals and families build healthier futures," said Dr. Kerri McGuire, Executive Director of Keystone Behavioral Health. "This transition reflects our desire to meet the growing behavioral health needs of our community while continuing the essential substance use treatment and recovery services that have defined our organization for years."

Keystone Behavioral Health said the rebrand is more than a name and visual identity change. The organization will continue its core commitment to substance misuse prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery services while broadening its impact through additional behavioral health services for the community.

“A new name. Expanded services. A new chapter. Rooted in our legacy, focused on the future,” the organization said of the transition.

Ribbon Cutting Event Details

What: Keystone Behavioral Health Ribbon Cutting

When: Friday, August 21, 2026, 9:00 a.m.

Where: 199 S. Herlong Ave., Rock Hill, S.C.

Who: Open to the community; all are welcome to attend and share the invitation

About Keystone Behavioral Health

Learn more about Keystone Behavioral Health's services at https://keystoneyork.org

Keystone Behavioral Health, formerly Keystone Substance Abuse Services, has served York County since 1969, providing substance misuse prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery services alongside expanding behavioral health services for the community. The organization operates three campuses in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).

Keystone Behavioral Health

Press Inquiries

Kerri McGuire

kmcguire [at] keystone.org

8033241800

https://keystoneyork.org/

199 S. Herlong Ave.

Rock Hill, SC 29732