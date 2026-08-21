Aveanna Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH), a leading, diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations, announced today the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering by certain selling stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”), including affiliates of J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII, LLC and certain current and former directors and officers of the Company, of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $11.75 per share (the “Offering”). Certain affiliates of J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII, LLC have also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the Offering. The Company is not offering any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares offered by the Selling Stockholders. The Offering is expected to settle on August 24, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

RBC Capital Markets is acting as the sole book-running manager for the Offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (including a prospectus) relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement, including the documents incorporated by reference therein, the accompanying prospectus supplement and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this Offering. You may get these documents, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained, when available, by contacting RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281 by telephone at (877) 822-4089 by email: equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and has locations in 39 states providing a broad range of pediatric and adult healthcare services, primarily focused on care in the home, including nursing, hospice, rehabilitation, occupational nursing in schools, therapy, and day treatment center services for medically complex and chronically ill children and adults, as well as delivery of enteral nutrition and other products to patients. In addition, the Company provides respite healthcare services, which are temporary care provider services provided in relief of the patient’s normal caregiver. The Company’s services are designed to provide a high quality, lower cost alternative to prolonged hospitalization.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements (other than statements of historical facts) in this press release regarding our prospects, plans, financial position, business strategy and expected financial and operational results may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of terminology such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “guidance,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. These statements are based on certain assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, the risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in Aveanna’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2025 fiscal year filed with the SEC on March 19, 2026, which is available at www.sec.gov. In addition, these forward-looking statements necessarily depend upon assumptions, estimates and dates that may prove to be incorrect or imprecise. Accordingly, forward-looking statements included in this press release do not purport to be predictions of future events or circumstances, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed by forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Aveanna undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.