Aberdeen Sets AGM Date

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB, F: A8H, OTC: AABVF) announces that it has set the date for its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) for September 28, 2026.

Pursuant to the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Company is required to hold its AGM within six months of its financial year‑end, being January 31, 2026, which would ordinarily require the meeting to be held on or before July 31, 2026. The Company is currently engaged in negotiations regarding a potential acquisition of a mineral asset that, if completed, is expected to require shareholder approval, and has set the AGM for September 28, 2026 to allow sufficient time for management to finalize negotiations and prepare any matters requiring shareholder consideration.

The Company believes that holding the AGM on September 28, 2026, will provide management with the necessary time to finalize negotiations and ensure that any matters requiring shareholder consideration can be presented in an orderly and efficient manner.

There can be no assurance that the potential acquisition will be completed, and the Company will provide further updates as required in accordance with securities laws and its continuous disclosure obligations.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors.

For further information, please contact:

Dev Shetty

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Aberdeen International Inc.

Dev.Shetty@aberdeen.green

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the AGM and potential acquisition. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks related to the Company’s ability to hold its AGM on September 28, 2026, and to advance the potential mineral asset acquisition, neither of which can be assured. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or in-tended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place un-due reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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