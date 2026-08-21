Mark Pugachev Expands Business Portfolio With Motenza Capital

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrepreneur and business builder Mark Pugachev is expanding his broader business portfolio through Motenza Capital , a business funding company focused on helping small and growing businesses access working capital and commercial financing solutions.





Motenza Capital works with established funding partners while maintaining internal processes for document collection, verification, application review and underwriting assessment. The company is developing its operating infrastructure around a more structured and efficient funding experience for business owners seeking capital for growth, operations and other commercial needs.

“Our goal with Motenza Capital is to create a more structured and efficient business funding experience while maintaining strong verification and underwriting standards,” said Mark Pugachev - CEO at Motenza Capital.

The company said its approach combines relationships with external funding partners with internal systems designed to organize applicant information, review documentation and evaluate financing requests before eligible opportunities move through the funding process.

Building a More Structured Business Funding Process

Motenza Capital focuses on collecting and reviewing business documentation, conducting verification, evaluating applications and coordinating with established funding partners that may provide suitable commercial financing options based on individual business circumstances.

Rather than relying solely on a referral-based model, Motenza Capital is continuing to develop internal review and underwriting infrastructure intended to support a more consistent process from initial application through funding-partner evaluation.

Pugachev said the objective is to combine efficiency with appropriate review standards as the company grows.

“Business owners are often looking for speed, but speed still needs to be supported by a professional review process,” Pugachev said. “We are continuing to invest in the systems and relationships needed to make the experience more organized for both businesses and our funding partners.”





Investing in Technology and Verification Infrastructure

As part of its continued development, Motenza Capital is investing in technology, secure verification systems, underwriting infrastructure and operational processes.

These investments are intended to support the company's ability to manage documentation, review applications and coordinate funding opportunities as its volume and partner network expand.

The company said its longer-term strategy is to build a financial platform supported by established funding relationships and internal operating systems that can scale alongside the needs of growing businesses.

Motenza Capital's approach is centered on maintaining clear processes between the business seeking capital, the company's internal review team and the funding partner responsible for the applicable financing product.

Additional information about the company and its business funding services is available at MotenzaCapital.com .

Mark Pugachev's Broader Business Portfolio

Motenza Capital represents part of Pugachev's broader work as an entrepreneur and business builder with interests spanning multiple industries.

His approach has focused on developing and participating in businesses with an emphasis on operational infrastructure, long-term growth and scalable systems.

Pugachev's broader entrepreneur and investor profile, including information related to his business portfolio, is available through PugachevHolding.com .

With Motenza Capital, Pugachev said the immediate priority is continuing to strengthen the company's funding-partner relationships, internal processes and technology infrastructure while maintaining a professional experience for business owners.

Motenza Capital's internal review and underwriting processes do not constitute a guarantee that a third-party funding partner will approve or provide financing. Businesses should review the applicable terms, costs and conditions of any financing offer before proceeding.

“Our broader vision is to continue developing Motenza Capital into a strong business funding platform built around reliable systems and long-term relationships,” Pugachev said. “We want to build the infrastructure carefully as the company expands.”





About Motenza Capital

Motenza Capital is a business funding company focused on helping small and growing businesses explore working capital and commercial financing solutions.

The company works with established funding partners while maintaining internal processes involving application review, document collection, verification and underwriting assessment. Motenza Capital continues to invest in technology, operational systems and funding-partner relationships as it develops its business financing platform.

About Mark Pugachev

Mark Pugachev is an entrepreneur and business builder with experience across multiple industries. His work includes the development of Motenza Capital and other business interests focused on long-term growth, operating infrastructure and scalable business models.