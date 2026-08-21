Bodor Laser Launches Flagship X Series for Intelligent, Efficient, and Stable Sheet Metal Production

JINAN, China, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bodor Laser has introduced the X Series, a new flagship high-speed sheet metal laser cutting platform developed to deliver intelligent operation, higher production efficiency, and long-term processing stability.

In sheet manufacturing, cutting speed represents only one part of overall productivity. A typical production shift may involve frequent job changes, different materials and sheet sizes, irregular remnants, repeated parameter adjustments, dense-hole patterns, short contours, and continuous directional changes. These conditions place demands not only on motion speed, but also on machine rigidity, trajectory control, setup efficiency, and process consistency.

Designed around these practical production requirements, the X Series integrates a high-strength cast-iron machine structure, high-dynamic motion performance, AI-assisted parameter optimization, intelligent vision positioning, and automated functions into one coordinated manufacturing platform.





A Flagship Platform Built for Long-Term Stability

The structural foundation of a laser cutting machine directly influences dynamic stability, long-term accuracy retention, and operational reliability. The X Series adopts an upgraded 10-ton integrated cast-iron bed engineered to provide the rigidity and damping characteristics required for continuous high-dynamic processing.

Compared with conventional welded structures, cast iron provides inherent vibration damping, thermal stability, structural rigidity, and fatigue resistance. These characteristics help control vibration during high-speed motion, maintain geometric accuracy over extended operation, and provide a reliable foundation for consistent cutting quality.

According to Bodor Laser Laboratory testing, the upgraded machine structure delivers 50% higher stability and reduces lifetime maintenance costs by 30%.

The structure is paired with an optimized servo motion system capable of acceleration of up to 4G and a maximum linkage speed of 200 m/min. The combination supports stable trajectory control during repeated acceleration and deceleration, dense-hole processing, short-contour cutting, and frequent directional transitions.

For manufacturers requiring an even higher level of production consistency, the X Pro model incorporates an integrated hydraulic lifting exchange table. By maintaining a consistent processing height throughout table exchange and continuous operation, the system helps preserve cutting accuracy and processing stability.

Intelligent Functions for More Efficient Production

The X Series incorporates intelligent technologies designed to reduce setup time, simplify operation, and minimize non-cutting activities.

AI Cutter assists operators in optimizing cutting parameters for different materials, thicknesses, and production requirements. By reducing repeated manual adjustment, it helps accelerate setup while supporting greater process consistency across different jobs and operator experience levels.

The intelligent vision system uses 20 MP dual cameras to identify sheet boundaries, material positioning, and irregular remnants in as little as 0.5 seconds. According to Bodor Laser Laboratory testing, the system can improve positioning efficiency by up to 90%, allowing manufacturers to reduce preparation time and devote more of the production cycle to value-added cutting.

Automatic nozzle changing further reduces manual intervention between jobs, particularly in production environments involving multiple materials, thicknesses, or cutting requirements.

Together, these functions allow the X Series to transform isolated intelligent features into a coordinated production workflow—from material identification and positioning to parameter preparation and continuous cutting.

Engineered for Automation and Unattended Operation

As manufacturers increasingly adopt automated loading and unloading systems, intelligent material storage, and unattended production, the reliability of the machine platform becomes critical.

The X Series is designed to provide the structural and functional foundation required for automated sheet metal processing. Its integrated cast-iron bed supports long-term mechanical stability, while AI Cutter, smart vision system and automatic nozzle changing help reduce the need for manual setup and intervention.

This combination enables the machine to maintain more consistent processing performance during extended automated production and helps manufacturers improve equipment utilization without relying solely on additional cutting speed.

Stable Processing, Higher Efficiency, and Lower Long-Term Costs

By integrating structural engineering, high-dynamic motion control, intelligent vision, AI-assisted parameter optimization, and automated functions, the X Series addresses productivity across the complete manufacturing cycle.

Its flagship cast-iron platform supports stable high-speed processing and long-term accuracy retention. Intelligent functions reduce setup and positioning time, while automated capabilities prepare the machine for increasingly connected and unattended production environments.

According to Bodor Laser Laboratory testing, the X Series improves machine stability by 50%, increases positioning efficiency by up to 90%, and reduces lifetime maintenance costs by 30%.

Powered by AI. Proven by Stability.

With the launch of the X Series, Bodor Laser brings together premium structural engineering and intelligent production technologies in a flagship platform designed to help sheet metal manufacturers achieve greater efficiency, more consistent output, and lower long-term operating costs.

Media Contact

Bodor Laser Inc.

Jessy Liang

info@bodor.com

www.bodor.com/us

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