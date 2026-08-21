49/2026・Trifork Group: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 21 August 2026

Trifork Group AG

Company announcement no. 49/2026

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Blackbird II ApS 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Closely associated to Jørn Larsen, CEO of Trifork Group b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Group AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares















ISIN CH1111227810 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) See appendix See appendix d) Aggregated information

—

Aggregated volume —

Price

Total volume: 10,000

Average price: DKK 106.0746

Total value: DKK 1,060,746 e) Date of the transaction 18 August 2026, 19 August 2026, 20 August 2026 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)





Contact

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in

designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers.

With 1,118 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to

organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare,

financial services, energy, and aviation.



Learn more at trifork.com





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