49/2026・Trifork Group: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 21 August 2026
Trifork Group AG
Company announcement no. 49/2026
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Blackbird II ApS
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Closely associated to Jørn Larsen, CEO of Trifork Group
|b)
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Group AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|See appendix
|See appendix
|d)
|Aggregated information
—
Aggregated volume —
Price
Total volume: 10,000
Average price: DKK 106.0746
Total value: DKK 1,060,746
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|18 August 2026, 19 August 2026, 20 August 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
Contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317
About Trifork Group
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in
designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers.
With 1,118 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to
organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare,
financial services, energy, and aviation.
Learn more at trifork.com
Attachment