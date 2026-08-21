49/2026・Trifork Group: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

 | Source: Trifork Group AG Trifork Group AG

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 21 August 2026

Trifork Group AG
Company announcement no. 49/2026

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameBlackbird II ApS
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusClosely associated to Jørn Larsen, CEO of Trifork Group
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Group AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Shares







ISIN CH1111227810
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
See appendixSee appendix
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume —
Price
Total volume: 10,000
Average price: DKK 106.0746
Total value: DKK 1,060,746
e)Date of the transaction18 August 2026, 19 August 2026, 20 August 2026
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


Contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in
designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers.
With 1,118 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to
organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare,
financial services, energy, and aviation.

Learn more at trifork.com


Attachment


Tags

Trifork Software Nasdaq IT

Attachments

CA_49_2026_PDMR
GlobeNewswire

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