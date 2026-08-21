Results of the first tranche of AB Tewox bonds

Vilnius, Lithuania, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



During the public Tewox bond offering, investors submitted orders for EUR 17.4 million, which was almost two times higher than the planned EUR 10 million size for the first tranche. Investors from all three Baltic Countries expressed interest in purchasing the bonds.

It was the first tranche of a bond issue up to EUR 50 million. The settlement will take place on 21 August. Almost half of the total demand (EUR 8.519 million) consisted of orders from new investors. Holders of the outstanding bonds submitted exchange orders for EUR 8.883 million. Among new investors, 72.6% of the order value came from Lithuania, 22.4% from Estonia, and 5% from Latvia.

It is expected that the first tranche of the new EUR 50 million issue will be admitted to the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List on the issue date.

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt

https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/



