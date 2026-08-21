Hofseth BioCare ASA: SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL REPORT

HBC recorded total operating revenues of NOK 65.7 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to NOK 68.4 million in the same period last year. Net operating revenues were NOK 63.1 million, down from NOK 67.8 million in Q2 2025. EBITDA for the quarter was negative NOK 2.7 million, compared to negative NOK 5.4 million in Q2 2025. The Operational EBITDA* amounted to negative NOK 0.6 million (positive NOK 1.3 million in Q2 2025), excluding non-recurring and strategic development costs such as clinical trials and R&D expenses, and Berkåk project costs. The operating result (EBIT) was negative NOK 12.9 (-14.9) in the last quarter. Cash and cash equivalents increased by NOK 59.7 million during the quarter, ending at NOK 108.0 million as of 30 June 2026 (68.0). Including available credit facilities, total liquidity was NOK 109.0 million at quarter-end (76.5).

Highlights in the second quarter:

Total operating revenue of NOK 65.7 million (68.4), achieved with approximately 44 per cent less raw material processed than in Q2 2025. Gross margin rose to 50.0 per cent, from 43.5 per cent in Q1 2026.

Contracts agreed and renewed during the quarter reflect year-on-year increases of more than 100 per cent in the average selling price of both ProGo® bioactive peptides and OmeGo® Full Spectrum Omegas, supported by tight global marine protein and fish oil markets.

B2B Consumer Health revenue grew 72 per cent quarter-on-quarter to NOK 16.0 million. A global exclusive agreement was signed for ProGo® in network marketing channels, and the first product was launched during the quarter.

The Brilliant™ retail footprint is expanding to more than 20 territories, with new agreements reached or close to conclusion with major retailers in Australia, Japan and the UAE. The Cardio™ softgel range for Boots UK is progressing following the first orders received in Q1.

On 28 June 2026 the Board completed a private placement generating gross proceeds of NOK 144.5 million, of which NOK 73.2 million through conversion of receivables. The placement settles in two tranches across Q2 and Q3 2026.

At AecorBio, the MA-022s asthma programme completed two preclinical studies with results submitted for peer-reviewed publication, and FT-002a-O advanced toward an FDA IND submission targeted for late 2026. Recruitment in the NT-II™ knee-pain trial remains on track, with results expected in H2 2026.

Please find the HBC Q2 2026 Financial report attached.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO of Hofseth BioCare ASA

Phone: +47 936 32 966

E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

Hofseth BioCare is a Norwegian consumer and pet health company founded on the core values of sustainability, optimal utilization of natural resources and full traceability. It upcycles the side streams of the salmon industry, taking fresh filleted salmon and converting it from a waste product into ingredients to improve human and pet health. These ingredients are ProGo®, a mix of bioactive peptides and collagen; OmeGo®, a whole salmon oil containing all the fatty acid fractions found in fish; and CalGo®/NT-II® salmon bone powder containing calcium hydroxyapatite and undenatured collagen for bone and joint health.

HBC places scientific evidence at the forefront, which has led to important academic partnerships and the identification of unique health benefits. HBC is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker "HBC".

*) Alternative Performance Measures are further described on p. 13 in the financial report.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

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