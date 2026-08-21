Micware Presents Research Results at the International Conference “IEEE IV 2026”

KOBE, Japan, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micware Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: MWC) (the “Company” or “Micware”), a Japan-based provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions mainly focused on the automotive and mobility sectors, today announced that a paper presenting joint research results by Micware and Institute of Science Tokyo had been published in IEEE Xplore. The paper was presented at the 2026 IEEE Intelligent Vehicles Symposium (“IEEE IV 2026”), an international conference on vehicle intelligence technologies, held in Detroit, Michigan, United States, from June 22 to 25, 2026.

About the Paper

IEEE IV 2026 is an international conference organized by the Intelligent Transportation Systems Society (ITSS) of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

The paper presented at the conference is as follows:

Title: Dashcam-Based 3D Building Generation and Augmentation to Open Geospatial Platform

Lead Author: Masahiko Murakami

Overview of the Research Results

This research proposes a technology that automatically generates 3D models of urban buildings from footage and GPS data recorded by ordinary dashcams and integrates those models into map data (OpenStreetMap). Creating high-precision 3D maps has traditionally required specialized equipment such as LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) systems and aerial photography; the proposed method instead relies on dashcams that are already in widespread use.

In field trials conducted in four areas in Japan, Kobe, Utsunomiya, Yokohama, and Shinagawa, a total of 2,580 building models were automatically generated and integrated into map data. The trials confirmed the effectiveness of the method across a wide range of environments, from suburban residential neighborhoods to central urban districts.





Overview of the Joint Research Results with the Institute of Science Tokyo Underlying This Paper

Patents Used in the Research

The technology used in this research incorporates the following patents registered in Japan and held by Micware:

Patent No. 7755767 — 3D Model Generation Device and 3D Model Generation Method

Patent No. 7706035 — Geospatial Information Processing Device and Geospatial Information Processing Method

Patent No. 7738793 — Geospatial Information Processing Device and Geospatial Information Processing Method

Patent No. 7738794 — Geospatial Information Processing Device and Geospatial Information Processing Method

Patent No. 7738795 — Geospatial Information Processing Device and Geospatial Information Processing Method

Patent No. 7755768 — Geospatial Information Processing Device and Geospatial Information Processing Method

Application to DynaPlanet

The technology developed through this research is also used as a core technology to construct 3D space in DynaPlanet, a digital platform that integrates location information with diverse content to represent urban spaces in 3D.

Peer Review and Publication Information

The paper was accepted following peer review by independent experts. The accepted paper has been published with a DOI and ISBNs and is included in IEEE Xplore, a technical literature database.

DOI: 10.1109/IV66570.2026.11623998

Electronic ISBN: 979-8-3315-4793-6

PoD ISBN: 979-8-3315-4794-3

Paper: https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/11623998

About Micware Co., Ltd.

Micware Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions mainly focused on the automotive and mobility sectors. The Company is primarily engaged in the development and sale of in-vehicle infotainment (“IVI”) systems covering multimedia, navigation, human machine interface, telematics, and driver assistance, as well as navigation software and location information-based smartphone applications.

Since its founding in 2003, Micware has built over 20 years of experience in automotive software and has established long-term relationships with major original equipment manufacturers (“OEM”) in Japan, including Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and Toyota Motor Corporation. Leveraging its engineering capabilities, proprietary technologies, and long-standing OEM relationships, the Company was ranked 9th among Japan-based Tier 1 suppliers in the IVI market in terms of revenue as of February 28, 2024, according to an industry report titled “IVI, Automotive Navigation System and Digital Mapping Market” commissioned by the Company and prepared by Frost & Sullivan. Micware operates across Japan through six operating entities and 13 branch offices and has established subsidiaries in the United States, Thailand, and Germany for overseas operations.

For more information, please visit the Company’s IR website: www.ir-micware.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Micware Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: mic_ir@micware.co.jp

Public Relations

Email: mic_pr@micware.co.jp

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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