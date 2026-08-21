Drovix Launches In-House Multi-Asset Liquidity and Execution Stack for Sub-Millisecond Fills, Tighter Spreads





PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drovix (MU) Ltd, licensed by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius as an Investment Dealer (Full Service Dealer, license GB21026813) and acting as a principal execution counterparty, has brought its institutional liquidity and execution stack to market, opening aggregated multi-asset OTC liquidity to brokers, hedge funds, family offices and proprietary trading firms through a single counterparty relationship.

The stack was engineered end-to-end in-house, coupling a proprietary C++ pricing-and-aggregation engine with Aeron messaging calibrated to keep internal execution latency beneath one millisecond. Drovix runs it from co-located infrastructure at four Equinix data centres — NY3, LD4, SG1 and TY3 — backed by redundant cross-connects and a 99.9% uptime SLA target. The engine blends pricing from over 15 tier-1 bank and specialist non-bank liquidity providers across more than 1,000 instruments, a universe that includes FX (with emerging-market NDFs), indices, energies, metals, single-name equities, expiry futures, among others — all served through one institutional account, one credit line and one post-trade reporting layer.

Where The Tighter Spreads Come From

Drovix's core message is an engineering argument, not a marketing one: the effective spread a client ends up paying is dictated by how the algorithms are designed, and the firm says its pipeline is built to trim that spread at every stage.

The tightening starts before a price is ever displayed. The C++ aggregation engine pulls in feeds from each bank and non-bank provider and scrubs them in real time — stale quotes, off-market levels and toxic prints are filtered out algorithmically, leaving a book made up solely of executable, competitively priced liquidity. By blending more than 15 sources rather than depending on a single prime, the prevailing best bid and offer are continuously assembled from the keenest quotes across the entire panel, which tightens the top of the book by construction.

Speed then guards those prices. When markets move, quotes go stale within milliseconds — a price that took ten milliseconds to assemble is already behind the market. Keeping internal execution under one millisecond compresses the gap between building a price and executing on it, which Drovix says translates into fewer requotes, reduced slippage and less of the defensive spread cushioning that slower platforms typically layer in.

Routing closes the loop. For every child order, the smart order router evaluates live depth, liquidity-provider behaviour and each venue's past fill quality — internalising flow when it carries no market impact and routing it externally when conditions warrant. Because those choices are grounded in actual fill history rather than quoted prices alone, the router sidesteps venues that display tight quotes but reject frequently, shielding clients from the hidden cost of last-look rejections. The pipeline's declared aim is consistent throughout: narrower effective spreads and fewer rejections than a single-prime setup, at ticket sizes that matter.

Visible In The Numbers

Drovix packages execution cost, fill quality and risk control as one product rather than three services. Every fill is benchmarked to the prevailing market and handed back to the client via transparent post-trade TCA with venue-level attribution, positioned next to real-time exposure, margin projection, pre-trade limits and kill-switch controls in the same account. The effective spread — captured precisely at execution — is reported to clients instead of advertised at them, so whatever the algorithms compress turns up directly in the client's own data, one fill at a time.

“A tight advertised spread counts for nothing if you can't get filled when it matters,” said Travis J., Chief Executive Officer of Drovix (MU) Ltd. “Anyone can display a narrow number; the real test is what the client actually pays once slippage and rejections are in. We built the entire stack ourselves precisely because you can't benchmark what you don't control — our engine curates every quote, our router learns from every fill, and clients see the exact execution data we do. For institutions, that is what pricing integrity means.”

One Principal Counterparty, Standard Connectivity

Drovix runs a bilateral principal model: approved counterparties deal against Drovix as principal in OTC transactions under written agreements and agreed credit terms, with streaming and RFQ-style pricing offered across the whole instrument range. The firm contains the resulting exposures within defined frameworks for market, counterparty-credit, liquidity and concentration risk, and tunes its quoting and risk-transfer models to the liquidity profile of each instrument. Connectivity runs over standard institutional protocols — FIX API and supported interfaces — so counterparties can slot Drovix pricing, execution and post-trade reporting into their existing workflows without any bespoke build.

About Drovix

Drovix (MU) Ltd is licensed by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius as an Investment Dealer (Full Service Dealer), license GB21026813, and acts as a principal execution counterparty. The firm supplies aggregated multi-asset OTC liquidity and execution to brokers, hedge funds, family offices and proprietary trading firms through a single institutional account, one credit line and one post-trade reporting layer, powered by proprietary C++/Aeron technology and co-located across four Equinix data centres. More at https://drovix.com.

Contact

Patricia S.

Drovix (MU) Ltd

info@drovix.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5db00b58-bd19-456e-8dcf-16858822fdc1