Atlanta AI Ad Fest Announces Inaugural 2026 Festival and Awards Night

ATLANTA, GA, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Atlanta AI Ad Fest (AIAF) today announced the launch of its inaugural 2026 edition, a new annual international festival dedicated to creativity, advertising and the rapidly evolving possibilities of artificial intelligence.





Built around the question “What Comes Next?”, AIAF will bring together creators, filmmakers, students, advertising professionals, brands and emerging creative voices from around the world to explore how human ideas can shape the next generation of advertising.

At the center of AIAF is a simple belief:

Human Ideas. AI Possibilities.

Rather than celebrating technology for its own sake, AIAF places creative thinking, storytelling, craft, brand relevance and cultural impact at the center of the work. AI is the medium. The idea remains the reason the work matters.





A Global Competition with Three Creative Divisions

The inaugural AIAF competition will welcome entries from creators worldwide across three divisions:

Youth Division — Grades 6–12 or international equivalent

University Division — Currently enrolled college and university students

Open Division — Independent creators, filmmakers, advertising professionals and creative teams

Each division will recognize a Grand Prix, Gold, Silver and Bronze, with the Grand Prix winner in each division receiving a $500 cash prize.

The festival will also present the AIAF Best of Festival, a festival-wide award carrying a $1,000 cash prize, selected through live audience voting during the AIAF Awards Night in Atlanta.

A total of $2,500 in guaranteed cash prizes will be awarded during the inaugural edition.

Entry to AIAF 2026 will be free, with the global Call for Entries scheduled to open on September 15, 2026.

Where Brands Become the Brief

AIAF is also introducing a new model for connecting brands with the global AI creative community.





Through the AIAF Featured Brand Challenge, participating brands can become the subject of an official global creative brief, inviting creators around the world to develop original AI-powered advertising inspired by the brand and share their work across social media.

The program is designed to transform brand participation from traditional event sponsorship into active creative engagement.

One brand. One global brief. A world of creative possibilities.

Founding partners and Featured Brand Partners for the inaugural edition will be announced as they are confirmed.

Six Commissioned Artists. Six Visions. One Question.

Alongside the open competition, AIAF will present its inaugural Commissioned Works Program, inviting six leading AI creators to create original films responding to the festival theme:

What Comes Next?

The six commissioned works will explore creative possibilities across automotive, beauty, fashion, food and beverage, technology, and home and lifestyle.

Commissioned Artists will be announced individually in the coming weeks, with their completed films presented as part of AIAF’s 2026 program.

An International Jury

AIAF 2026 will be evaluated by a growing international jury representing AI creativity, filmmaking, advertising, design, technology and visual storytelling.

Jury members will be announced individually throughout August and September.

The festival’s judging philosophy prioritizes the strength of the idea first — including creativity, storytelling, execution, brand relevance and audience impact — while recognizing AI as an increasingly powerful creative medium rather than the purpose of the work itself.

Why Atlanta?

Atlanta is not a backup New York or a second Los Angeles.

It is a city that produces culture at industrial scale — across film production, music, media, technology and a creative community capable of carrying stories to audiences around the world.

A creative engine with global cultural influence, Atlanta doesn’t just produce content — it helps shape the cultural language of what comes next.

That makes Atlanta a natural home for a festival asking one of the defining creative questions of this moment:

What comes next when human imagination meets artificial intelligence?

The Road to November 21

The inaugural AIAF season begins in August 2026, followed by jury, commissioned artist and founding partner announcements throughout August and September.

Global entries will open on September 15, with submissions closing on October 25. Official Selections and Finalists are scheduled to be announced on November 10.

The season will culminate on November 21, 2026, with the inaugural AIAF Awards Night in Atlanta, featuring finalist screenings, award presentations and the live vote for the AIAF Best of Festival.

The Awards Night venue will be announced separately.

About Atlanta AI Ad Fest

Atlanta AI Ad Fest (AIAF) is an annual international festival celebrating human creativity in the age of artificial intelligence.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, AIAF brings together creators, brands, students, filmmakers, advertising professionals and emerging creative talent to explore the future of advertising through competition, commissioned works, brand challenges, screenings and live events.

AIAF is built around one question:

WHAT COMES NEXT?

And one belief:

HUMAN IDEAS. AI POSSIBILITIES.

About SouArt Alliance

SouArt Alliance is the organizing nonprofit behind the inaugural Atlanta AI Ad Fest, supporting creative exchange, emerging talent and new forms of artistic and technological collaboration.

Media & Partnership Inquiries

Atlanta AI Ad Fest — AIAF 2026



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