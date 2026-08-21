Jolly Bubble Expands to Ottawa with Grand Opening of Barrhaven Location

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jolly Bubble, Canada's fast-growing indoor playground and family entertainment brand, proudly celebrated the Grand Opening of its newest location in Barrhaven on the morning of August 14, 2026. Located at 71 Marketplace Avenue, Unit L2, Nepean, ON K2J 5G4, the new store marks Jolly Bubble's sixth location overall and its very first in the Ottawa region, representing a significant milestone in the company's continued growth across Canada.





The grand opening was celebrated with a festive ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together family, friends, valued partners and members of the Barrhaven community, joined by a distinguished group of elected officials and community leaders who took part in the celebration.

Special guests offering individual remarks included Sophie Kiwala, representing the office of the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada and Member of Parliament for Nepean; Tyler Watt, MPP for Nepean; Ottawa City Councillor David Hill (Ward 3, Barrhaven West); and Ottawa City Councillor Wilson Lo (Ward 24, Barrhaven East). They were joined at the ribbon-cutting by Andrea Steenbakkers, Executive Director of the Barrhaven Business Improvement Area (BIA); Wes Wu, Vice President of Jolly Bubble, representing the company's Group leadership; and Rushal Dudhat and Raviraj Vaghani, owners of Jolly Bubble Barrhaven.

Adding further significance to the occasion, the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada sent a formal letter of congratulations to Jolly Bubble in recognition of the Barrhaven grand opening — a gesture the company was honoured to receive as it welcomes the Ottawa community to its newest location.





Beyond offering a safe, clean and fun destination for play, Jolly Bubble sees each new location as an opportunity to invest in the community it serves and to support the healthy growth and development of children. Since its founding, the company has welcomed more than 100,000 family visits. The opening of the Barrhaven location continues this commitment, giving families across Nepean and the greater Ottawa region a new space designed for imaginative, active and inclusive play.





True to Jolly Bubble's signature approach, the Barrhaven location offers a bright, immersive play environment designed for children of all ages, along with birthday party packages, private event bookings and walk-in play sessions, all within a supervised, safe and thoughtfully maintained space. The new store joins Jolly Bubble's existing locations in Markham, North York, Vaughan and Whitby, Ontario, and Richmond, British Columbia, and is the first to open in Eastern Ontario.





The Barrhaven opening comes amid a period of rapid growth for Jolly Bubble. Having recently completed a pre-Series A financing round, the company continues to expand its footprint across Ontario, British Columbia, and beyond, with its first U.S. location set to open soon. In the years ahead, Jolly Bubble plans to create more jobs and open additional locations across North America, bringing its model of safe, community-oriented family entertainment to more cities across the continent.





Jolly Bubble extends its sincere thanks to everyone who joined the celebration, including its guests, staff, community partners and the elected officials who took the time to recognize this milestone, as well as the Office of the Prime Minister for its letter of congratulations. The company looks forward to welcoming families to its new Barrhaven location for years to come.

About Jolly Bubble

Founded in Toronto in 2023, Jolly Bubble Group Inc. creates safe, clean and fun indoor playgrounds designed for children and families. Since opening its first location, the company has continued to grow across Canada while expanding its family entertainment offerings through initiatives such as JollyX. Through the Jolly Foundation, established in 2025, Jolly Bubble supports underprivileged children and children with autism, reflecting its commitment to inclusive, community-focused family entertainment. The company continues to expand across North America, with further growth planned in Canada and the United States.

For more information, visit thejollybubble.com .

Media Contact

Jolly Bubble Group Inc.

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