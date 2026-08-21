UTribe Supports Nigeria’s SheIsIncluded Initiative as 2026 State House Summit Advances Women’s Economic Inclusion





Two-day State House Summit brings government, development and private-sector stakeholders together to advance delivery of women's economic inclusion initiatives across Nigeria.

#SheIsIncluded

ABUJA, Nigeria, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTribe, the implementation and technology partner supporting SheIsIncluded, is advancing its role in the national initiative following the conclusion of the 2026 State House Summit, held August 19–20 in Abuja. Convened by the Presidential Committee on Economic and Financial Inclusion (PreCEFI) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, the summit brought together government representatives, development partners, financial institutions and private-sector organisations to strengthen practical pathways for women's skills development, digital inclusion and economic participation across Nigeria.

Held under the theme “Designing for Delivery: Financing. Systems. Scale.”, the summit marked the next phase of SheIsIncluded, with stakeholders focusing on how partnerships, technology and delivery systems can translate national commitments on women's economic empowerment into measurable opportunities at scale.

SheIsIncluded forms part of the Federal Government's wider efforts to increase women's participation in Nigeria's economy. The initiative brings together government institutions, development partners and private-sector organisations around a coordinated approach to skills development, digital access and pathways toward economic participation.

The initiative has established an ambition to reach 10 million Nigerian women with access to skills, recognition and economic opportunities. Its implementation model is intended to support participation regardless of a woman's location or proximity to traditional learning and employment centres.

A key component of the implementation model is technology-enabled learning. Ubuntu Tribe is serving as the implementation and technology partner for SheIsIncluded, supporting delivery through Ubuntu Tribe Academy. The platform provides mobile-first learning in local languages, allowing participating women to access educational content using mobile devices they already have.

The learning programme is designed to conclude with a verifiable credential, providing participants with documented recognition of completed learning that can be presented to employers and financial institutions. The objective is to connect skills development with practical opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship and financial participation.

The implementation pathway begins with enrolment through a mobile device, followed by practical, job-relevant learning delivered in a participant's local language. After completing the learning journey, participants receive a verifiable credential that can support subsequent applications for employment, entrepreneurial activity or financial opportunities.

Speaking during the summit, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, highlighted the importance of moving beyond traditional approaches to women's empowerment.

"For too long, women have largely been beneficiaries of intervention programmes. What we want now is to economically empower them so they become co-creators of prosperity."

The summit's focus on implementation was also reflected in remarks from Dr. Nurudeen Zauro, Technical Adviser to the President on Economic and Financial Inclusion and Secretary of PreCEFI.

"The summit marks a decisive transition from policy conversations to practical implementation."

The transition to implementation also places greater emphasis on the role of digital infrastructure in reaching women who may face barriers to conventional education and economic programmes.

Mamadou Kwidjim Toure, Founder of Ubuntu Tribe, said the implementation model is intended to make skills development more accessible while connecting learning with economic participation.

"A woman should not need wealth or proximity to opportunity to develop a valuable skill. Ubuntu's role is to put that opportunity within reach through the phone already in her hand and a credential the economy can recognise. Access becomes meaningful when it opens a path to real economic participation. Ubuntu is the engine behind Nigeria's movement. Individual transformation multiplied becomes national transformation."

Participation in the SheIsIncluded learning programme is provided at no cost to women. Delivery is supported through a coalition model involving government, development partners and private-sector organisations, with the objective of maintaining free access while establishing a delivery structure capable of operating across Nigeria.

The initiative's implementation takes place within a broader national policy environment focused on expanding economic and digital participation. According to Federal Government figures, national digital skills initiatives have reached more than 263,000 Nigerians. Increased economic participation by women is also part of Nigeria's broader ambition to build a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

These figures represent Federal Government programmes and national policy objectives and are not results attributable to SheIsIncluded or Ubuntu Tribe.

Following the conclusion of the 2026 summit, participating institutions will move toward implementation of the delivery framework discussed during the event. The next phase will focus on expanding access to learning, supporting credential recognition and strengthening connections between skills development and economic opportunities.

Progress will ultimately be assessed through participation and outcomes, including the number of women who access the programme, complete learning, receive recognised credentials and use those credentials in pursuing employment, entrepreneurship or other forms of economic participation.

The conclusion of the SheIsIncluded 2026 Summit therefore marks a transition from convening stakeholders around women's economic inclusion to putting the agreed delivery approach into practice. The initiative's stated long-term ambition is to extend these opportunities to millions of women across Nigeria through a coordinated national implementation model.

About PreCEFI

The Presidential Committee on Economic and Financial Inclusion (PreCEFI) leads the Federal Government of Nigeria's efforts to advance economic and financial inclusion. Working across government, development partners and the private sector, PreCEFI advances policies and partnerships that increase access to financial services, digital inclusion and economic opportunity under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

About COWRIE

COWRIE (Coalition on Women Empowerment) is the national coalition supporting SheIsIncluded, bringing together government, development partners, financial institutions, corporate organisations and civil society around efforts to expand women's economic participation across Nigeria. Convened by PreCEFI, the coalition coordinates participating institutions around a delivery framework supporting access to skills development, digital learning, recognised credentials and pathways to employment, entrepreneurship and financial inclusion. The coalition's long-term ambition is to help bring 10 million Nigerian women into the economy while maintaining free access to learning through coordinated public, private and development-sector support.

About Ubuntu Tribe

Ubuntu Tribe is SheIsIncluded's implementation and technology partner, supporting programme delivery through Ubuntu Tribe Academy. The organisation provides free, mobile-first learning in local languages and a verifiable credential following completion. Through the platform, Ubuntu Tribe supports the Federal Government's implementation of SheIsIncluded by providing the technology and learning infrastructure used to deliver the initiative.

Media Contact:

Gael Angoula

Director of Marketing & Growth

gael@utribe.one

Approved photography from the summit available on request.

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