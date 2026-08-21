Erik Prince and Swarmer Announce Formation of Vectus Air Defense Systems

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swarmer, Inc (“Swarmer” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SWMR), a drone autonomy software company which has supported more than 100,000 real-world combat missions in Ukraine since April 2024, today announced its strategic partnership with and equity investment in Vectus Air Defense Systems , a newly established company led by Erik Prince and focused on providing air defense as a service to governments and critical infrastructure operators.

Vectus Air Defense Systems will design, integrate and operate complete layered air-defense systems under multi-year contractual agreements, encompassing system architecture, equipment, personnel, operations, management and maintenance — an end-to-end managed service designed around the specific threat environment and operating requirements of each customer.

“Over the past year, I have spent considerable time in Ukraine, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America speaking with both technology suppliers and potential customers,” said Erik Prince, Founder of Vectus Air Defense Systems and Non-Executive Chairman of Swarmer, “It’s clear that the threat is evolving rapidly and the demand for a private sector solution is very strong. We need to achieve a drastic reduction in the cost of defense and to enable customers to take the protection of critical assets into their own hands. This is not just a business opportunity but a societal requirement.”

Swarmer will work closely with Vectus Air Defense Systems on the development of advanced counter-UAS capabilities, including drone interceptor swarming technology.

Vectus Air Defense Systems will integrate best-in-class, battle-tested technologies from the United States, Ukraine, Israel, and other allied nations, combining advanced detection and tracking with a layered counter-UAS architecture incorporating detection, electronic warfare, drone interceptors and large-caliber cannons with a high rate of fire. As threats and defensive technologies evolve, the systems deployed at customer sites are expected to evolve with them.

“The future of air defense will be autonomous, distributed and built around technologies that can evolve as quickly as the threats they are designed to defeat,” said Alex Fink, President and U.S. Chief Executive Officer of Swarmer. “Erik’s deep experience with defense ministries, military leaders and security institutions gives Vectus Air Defense Systems the ability to bring together the best technologies from across the market and deliver them through a new air-defense-as-a-service model. Swarmer is thrilled to be a part of it from day one.”

About Vectus Air Defense Systems

Vectus Air Defense Systems provides Air Defense as a Service for sovereign governments and critical infrastructure operators. The company designs, integrates and continuously operates layered air-defense systems under multi-year service agreements, while monitoring evolving threats and upgrading deployed systems as technologies and tactics change. Its mission is to help ensure that critical infrastructure remains operational when disruption is not an option.

About Swarmer

Swarmer™ is a defense technology company that specializes in vendor-agnostic software which allows one operator to intuitively control hundreds of autonomous platforms in real time. Swarmer’s primary mission areas include autonomous swarm coordination, integration of multi-domain unmanned systems and AI-powered autonomy software for distributed operations. Swarmer is not a drone manufacturer and does not depend on any single platform, supplier or hardware lifecycle. Instead, Swarmer operates at the intelligence layer, developing autonomy, coordination and decision-making software that enables large numbers of low-cost unmanned systems to operate collectively as one coherent, resilient force. Swarmer’s technology has been rigorously validated in real-world kinetic environments and was first deployed in combat operations in Ukraine in April 2024. Since then, it has completed more than 100,000 combat missions, generating terabytes of proprietary data that informs its machine-learning models and enables the replication of advanced pilot performance at scale. Swarmer’s routine use in combat missions generates continuous streams of telemetry, sensor data and operational feedback which are then used to refine performance, increase resilience and accelerate learning. Swarmer has headquarters in Austin, Texas, and maintains operations and teams in Ukraine, Poland and Estonia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements about the anticipated strategic and financial benefits of the Company’s partnership with and equity investment in Vectus Air Defense Systems; the expected scope, capabilities and market opportunity of Vectus Air Defense Systems’ planned air defense as a service offering; Vectus Air Defense’s plans to provide multi-year managed services encompassing system architecture, equipment, personnel, operations, management and maintenance; the Company’s planned contribution of its autonomy software and technology integration capabilities to Vectus Air Defense Systems; the expected relevance of the Company’s operational learning cycles and combat data to counter-UAS and air-defense missions; the Company’s belief that Vectus Air Defense Systems can help drive down the cost per defensive effect; the Company’s plans to integrate technologies from multiple suppliers; the status of discussions with potential joint-venture partners and prospective customers; and the Company’s strategy to evaluate and pursue additional strategic opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the Company’s limited operating history as a public company; its history of losses and limited current revenue; customer concentration and the timing, non-renewal, or loss of customer engagements; the Company’s ability to convert pilot programs, memoranda of understanding, and development-stage relationships into binding commercial contracts or revenue; defense procurement cycles and government budget priorities; geopolitical conditions affecting operations, customers, suppliers, and deployments in Ukraine and other regions; export control, sanctions, defense trade, procurement, and other regulatory requirements; competition in the defense technology and autonomous systems markets; the Company’s ability to develop, validate, scale, and integrate its software across third-party unmanned platforms; risks associated with artificial intelligence, machine learning, data availability, data quality, cybersecurity, and operational performance in real-world environments; reliance on key personnel and technical talent; supply chain and manufacturing constraints affecting the Company’s customers or partners; and the other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in Swarmer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in Swarmer’s most recent registration statement, most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings filed with or furnished to the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact: SWMR@gateway-grp.com

Media Relations Contact: media@swarmer.tech