Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Primary Insider Transaction

Henning Beltestad, CEO of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, has on 21 August 2026 purchased 12,000 shares in Lerøy Seafood Group ASA. Following the transaction, Henning Beltestad owns 96,200 shares in Lerøy Seafood Group ASA.

The transaction relates to shares in Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (ISIN NO0003096208) traded on Euronext Oslo Børs. The transaction was carried out in NOK and is not related to the exercise of any share option programme.

Attached is the notification of the transaction in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

The transaction is subject to notification requirements pursuant to Article 19 of MAR and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment