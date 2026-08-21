LiTime to Showcase LiFePO₄ Batteries and a New Plug-In Backup Power Solution at ees South America 2026

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2026, LiFePO₄ technology has been expanding into more equipment applications in Brazil. In April, a leading manufacturer introduced an LFP-powered reach truck at Intermodal South America 2026, reflecting adoption of lithium power across equipment applications.

Against this backdrop, LiTime , a global LiFePO₄ power solutions expert, will showcase solutions tailored to local needs at ees South America 2026, held August 25–27 at Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, strengthening its presence in Brazil and Latin America.





Localized Solutions for Brazil

LiTime provides 12V–48V LiFePO₄ battery solutions for agriculture, off-grid power, marine applications, RVs, and mobile living. Its portfolio supports applications including off grid lithium battery systems, lithium marine battery solutions , lithium RV battery solutions , and batteries for agricultural equipment .





As a lithium battery manufacturer, LiTime supports distributors, OEMs, and installers with battery selection, system compatibility, technical assistance, and project-specific support, helping partners select suitable solutions for different voltage, runtime, space, and operating requirements.

Compliance and Supply Capabilities

LiTime continues to advance product compliance in Brazil. Relevant products are progressing toward INMETRO compliance, while selected Bluetooth-enabled products have received ANATEL homologation.

Selected LiTime products are ETL certified by Intertek to UL 1973. LiTime also maintains Commercial General Liability Insurance covering products sold globally, providing additional support for customers and B2B partners.

LiTime has established logistics and delivery capabilities for South America and completed multiple shipments to Brazil in 2025. As a lithium battery supplier, the company provides bulk shipping, technical support, and after-sales service for distribution, equipment integration, and project cooperation.

Deepening Partnerships in Latin America

During the exhibition, distributors, installers, OEMs, and industry partners are welcome to visit Booth B4.117 to discuss channel development, equipment integration, and project collaboration.

LiTime will also debut its new plug-in backup power solution, built for easy installation, flexible expansion, and reliable home backup.





LiTime will continue expanding low-voltage lithium battery applications across marine, agriculture, mobile living, and equipment electrification while strengthening long-term partnerships in Brazil and Latin America.

About LiTime

LiTime is a global LiFePO₄ power solutions expert, providing reliable batteries and one-stop lithium power solutions for RV, marine, golf cart, and off-grid applications.

Visit: LiTime Official B2B Website for LiFePO4 Battery Solutions

Contact: aurum.liu@litime.com

Contact Person: Aurum.Liu

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