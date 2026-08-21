Brilliant Earth Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that the Company will participate in upcoming investor events.

On August 26, 2026, the Company will participate in the 17th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference being held at the InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile. Chief Financial Officer Jeff Kuo will host a presentation at 11:15am CT and investor meetings throughout the day. A live webcast of this presentation can be accessed here or at the “Events and Presentations” section of Brilliant Earth’s investor website at Events | Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. An archived replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations Website and will remain available for one year following the live event.

On September 14, 2026, the Company will participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Consumer and Retail Conference being held at the Conrad New York Downtown in New York, New York. Chief Financial Officer Jeff Kuo will host investor meetings throughout the day.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is an industry-disrupting global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. The Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. With a premium brand, curated proprietary product assortment, seamless omnichannel shopping experience, and asset-light, data driven business model, Brilliant Earth is transforming the jewelry industry. The Company reported Net Sales of $437 million for the full year 2025. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Brilliant Earth has 43 showrooms and counting across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

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