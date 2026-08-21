CYGOX AI Asset Specialist Bots: One Market, One Expert

London, United Kingdom, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CYGOX AI made a deliberate design choice early on. Instead of building one bot that trades everything, the company built four bots that each trade one thing extremely well.

Velocity handles major currency pairs. Bullion handles gold. Keystone handles equities and index ETFs. Atlas handles a diversified FX basket. Consequently, every market gets a system tuned specifically to its behaviour.

Here is how the CYGOX AI specialist architecture works, and why it produces such distinct results.

Why Specialisation Works in Algorithmic Trading

Every market has its own personality. Gold moves on macro sentiment and reacts sharply to news. Equity indices follow a fixed session with a defined open and close. Currency pairs respond to session handovers between London, New York and Asia.

A single generalist system has to compromise across all of that. Meanwhile, a specialist can commit fully to one set of rules.

CYGOX AI takes specialisation even further within Velocity. That bot assigns a dedicated specialist to each currency pair it trades. Therefore EUR/USD and GBP/USD each get their own tuned logic rather than sharing one model.

CYGOX AI Velocity: The Major Pairs Specialist

Market: EUR/USD and GBP/USD

Verified record: +65.9% total, +2.0% monthly, 1.25 profit factor, 770 days

Velocity runs three complementary engines rather than one. Each engine matches a different part of the trading day.

London breakout engine. This handles the volatile European open, when volume surges and ranges expand.

This handles the volatile European open, when volume surges and ranges expand. Asian mean-reversion engine. During quieter Asian hours, price tends to revert. Velocity trades that tendency instead.

During quieter Asian hours, price tends to revert. Velocity trades that tendency instead. Midday mean-reversion engine. The lull between sessions gets its own dedicated approach.

Because each engine only activates in its intended conditions, the bot stays aligned with what the market is actually doing. In addition, Velocity applies tight stop-losses and disciplined per-position risk controls throughout.

View the verified Velocity record on FXBlue

CYGOX AI Bullion: The Gold Specialist

Market: Gold (XAU/USD) exclusively

Verified record: +140.3% total, +9.5% monthly, 1.45 profit factor, −1.5% peak drawdown, 286 days

Bullion trades one asset and nothing else. That focus shows clearly in its numbers, particularly the exceptionally tight −1.5% peak drawdown.

The bot runs a portfolio of systematic engines. Some fade gold's intraday extremes, while others trade its session breakouts. Above all, higher-timeframe trend filters keep every setup aligned with the prevailing macro regime.

Bullion works the Asian range plus the London and New York liquidity windows. Furthermore, it applies daily and monthly maximum-loss breakers, drawdown halts and uniform position sizing. No single trade is allowed to dominate the account.

View the verified Bullion record on FXBlue

CYGOX AI Keystone: The Equities Specialist

Market: Large-cap stocks and major index ETFs, including SPY and QQQ

Verified record: +787.5% total, +5.8% monthly, 61.94 profit factor, −1.8% peak drawdown, 1,135 days

Keystone holds the longest track record in the CYGOX AI lineup at 1,135 days. It also posts the most striking profit factor at 61.94.

The bot follows one governing principle: capital protection comes first. Therefore it only accepts high risk-to-reward setups, and it sizes positions conservatively.

Keystone trades regular US market hours only, from 9:30 to 16:00 ET. That discipline keeps it inside the deepest liquidity window for US equities. Meanwhile, tight drawdown controls have kept its peak drawdown to just −1.8% across more than three years.

View the verified Keystone record on FXBlue

CYGOX AI Atlas: The Diversification Specialist

Market: Broad basket of major and cross currency pairs

Verified record: +705.9% total, +7.8% monthly, 1.67 profit factor, 824 days

Atlas specialises in breadth. Rather than concentrating on one or two pairs, it trades a wide basket of majors and crosses from a single account.

That structure delivers a practical advantage. When one pair goes quiet, another is usually moving. As a result, Atlas can trade wherever the basket is active, across sessions and time zones.

The bot runs around the clock and applies volatility-adaptive position sizing across the whole basket. Consequently, position size responds to current market conditions rather than staying fixed.

View the verified Atlas record on FXBlue

The CYGOX AI Specialist Lineup at a Glance

CYGOX AI Velocity specialises in EUR/USD and GBP/USD, across London, New York and Asia. Total return +65.9% over 770 days.

specialises in EUR/USD and GBP/USD, across London, New York and Asia. Total return +65.9% over 770 days. CYGOX AI Bullion specialises in gold (XAU/USD), across the Asian range plus London and New York. Total return +140.3% over 286 days.

specialises in gold (XAU/USD), across the Asian range plus London and New York. Total return +140.3% over 286 days. CYGOX AI Keystone specialises in stocks and index ETFs, during US hours from 9:30 to 16:00 ET. Total return +787.5% over 1,135 days.

specialises in stocks and index ETFs, during US hours from 9:30 to 16:00 ET. Total return +787.5% over 1,135 days. CYGOX AI Atlas specialises in a multi-pair FX basket, around the clock. Total return +705.9% over 824 days.

How the Specialists Complement Each Other

The four bots cover genuinely different territory. Currencies, gold and equities respond to different drivers and trade during different hours.

Keystone works US equity hours. Bullion focuses on gold's liquidity windows. Atlas runs continuously across the FX basket. Velocity targets specific session behaviour in two major pairs.

Consequently, the lineup spans a broad set of markets and time zones. Across all four accounts, CYGOX AI has accumulated more than 3,000 days of verified live trading, with an average monthly return of +6.3%.

Every Specialist Is Independently Verified

Specialisation only means something if the results are checkable. Therefore every CYGOX AI bot publishes its own live record on FXBlue.

Each account is a real money account rather than a demo account. In addition, trades stream in real time straight from the broker. You can open any of the four links above and review the complete history yourself.

CYGOX AI Specialist Bot FAQs

How many trading bots does CYGOX AI offer?

Four. Velocity, Bullion, Keystone and Atlas each specialise in a different set of assets.

Which CYGOX AI bot trades gold?

CYGOX AI Bullion trades gold (XAU/USD) exclusively, with a verified +140.3% total return over 286 days.

Which CYGOX AI bot trades stocks and ETFs?

CYGOX AI Keystone trades large-cap stocks and major index ETFs such as SPY and QQQ during regular US market hours.

What currency pairs does CYGOX AI trade?

Velocity trades EUR/USD and GBP/USD with a dedicated specialist for each pair. Atlas trades a broad basket of major and cross currency pairs.

Why does CYGOX AI use specialist bots instead of one bot?

Each market behaves differently. A specialist can tune its rules to one market's character, rather than compromising across many.

Which CYGOX AI bot has the longest track record?

Keystone, with 1,135 days of verified live trading.

Choosing Your Specialist

Each CYGOX AI bot brings a distinct profile. Bullion focuses on gold with very tight drawdown control. Keystone offers the longest record and an equities focus. Atlas delivers broad FX diversification. Velocity targets session-specific behaviour in the two most traded pairs.

Explore all four at cygox.com , and review every verified trade on FXBlue before you decide.

Media Contact:

Company name: CyGOX

Contact Name: Katie Myers

Website: https://cygox.com

Email: support@cygox.com

One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5AB, UK





Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk, and all figures shown reflect historical verified performance.