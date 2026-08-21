Samurex AI Explained: A Simple Guide to Algorithmic Trading

New York, NY, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Samurex AI is software that trades financial markets automatically, following fixed written rules. That single sentence carries most of what matters — but if you are new to algorithmic trading, the details deserve a plain-language walkthrough.

By the end of this guide you will know what the engines actually do, where your money sits the entire time, and how to check every published number for yourself.

What Is Samurex AI in One Paragraph?

Samurex AI is a software company that builds four algorithmic trading engines — Tandem, Ember, Harbor and Mosaic. Each engine trades one dedicated territory: major currency pairs, gold, US equities and index ETFs, or a diversified FX basket. Every engine follows systematic rules with no human discretion, connects to a brokerage account the client already owns, and publishes its complete live results on FXBlue, an independent verification platform. The company is not a broker and never holds client money — it licenses software.

How Samurex AI Works, Step by Step

The full cycle runs in five steps, and none of them involves a person making a judgement call.

Step 1: The Models Watch Their Market

Each engine's models track one market continuously — its volatility, its session behaviour, its momentum. Ember watches gold and nothing else; Tandem watches its two currency pairs, each through a dedicated model.

Step 2: A Written Condition Is Met

Every engine holds precise conditions it waits for. A London breakout forming on GBP/USD is Tandem territory. Gold stretching to an intraday extreme is what Ember's reversion models exist for.

Step 3: Risk Is Fixed Before Entry

Before any order goes out, the engine sets its stop distance and position size. The downside of the trade is defined in advance — a stop on every position, with a daily loss ceiling and a monthly drawdown halt standing behind it.

Step 4: The Order Executes

The order leaves for the broker in milliseconds, through MT4, MT5 or a direct broker API. There is no pause between decision and action, because both belong to the same piece of software.

Step 5: The Trade Appears on the Public Record

The position streams to FXBlue in real time, straight from the broker. It also appears in your own broker dashboard at the same moment — two windows onto the same trade.

Where Does Your Money Sit?

For most newcomers this is the question that matters most, and the answer is short: your money stays in your own brokerage account, in your name, at a broker you chose.

Samurex AI connects to that account through trade-only credentials. The connection can open and close positions, and that is the whole of its power — it cannot withdraw, cannot transfer, and you can revoke it from inside your broker at any moment without asking anyone. You keep custody from the first day to the last.

Meet the Four Samurex AI Engines

Each engine holds one mandate, and each publishes its own live record.

Samurex Tandem trades EUR/USD and GBP/USD, giving each pair its own model. It pairs London-open breakout logic with mean reversion for the quieter hours. Verified record: +33.2% total, +7.3% monthly, across 120 days.

Samurex Ember trades gold exclusively and holds the lineup's longest history. Its models fade intraday extremes and trade session breakouts under a higher-timeframe regime filter. Verified record: +690.1% total, +7.7% monthly, across 832 days.

Samurex Harbor trades US large-cap stocks and index ETFs, inside regular market hours only, holding nothing overnight. Verified record: +144.7% total, +9.3% monthly, with a deepest decline of just −1.5%, across 296 days.

Samurex Mosaic trades a broad currency basket with volatility-scaled sizing, active wherever the movement is. Verified record: +57.5% total, +8.9% monthly, across 154 days.

What Makes Samurex AI Worth a Beginner's Trust?

Three properties, all checkable.

The Record Is Public Before You Pay

Every engine's complete history is already on FXBlue — every trade, every month. You can read it for weeks before your first conversation with the company, and the Samurex AI track record page walks you through the same numbers.

The Rules Cannot Be Bent

Entries, exits and sizing follow the written strategy, identically, every time. In Samurex's own framing, risk is part of the strategy rather than a setting — the protective rules are not optional and not configurable.

You Stay in Control

Your capital never moves to the company, your broker dashboard shows every position live, and the connection dies the moment you revoke it. Nothing in the setup requires trust where control will do.

How to Verify Samurex AI Yourself

Open the four records and read them directly:

Start with each record's length, because history is context for everything else. Then look at the monthly figures, then the drawdowns. Take your time — the accounts are live and public, and watching one for a few weeks before deciding is something the company itself encourages.

The Key Terms in Plain Language

Total return — cumulative growth across the whole record.

— cumulative growth across the whole record. Monthly return — average growth per month, which makes records of different ages comparable.

— average growth per month, which makes records of different ages comparable. Peak drawdown — the largest fall from a high point before recovery began.

— the largest fall from a high point before recovery began. History published — how many days the account has traded in public. Longer histories make every other number more meaningful.

Across the four Samurex AI accounts, the average monthly return is +8.3%, and the combined published history is 1,402 days.

Samurex AI Beginner FAQs

What is Samurex AI?

Samurex AI is a software company whose four algorithmic trading engines trade currencies, gold and US equities under fixed written rules, with every result published live on FXBlue.

Do I need trading experience?

No. The engines handle analysis, entry, sizing and exit end to end, and every client gets a walkthrough call plus help with broker setup.

Does Samurex AI hold my money?

No. Your capital stays in your own brokerage account under a trade-only connection you can revoke at any time.

How do I know the results are real?

Every engine's history streams to FXBlue directly from the broker. The company cannot edit or delay the record.

How many engines does Samurex AI offer?

Four: Tandem, Ember, Harbor and Mosaic, each dedicated to a single market.

How fast does Samurex AI execute?

Orders reach the broker in milliseconds, with no copy-trading service in the path.

How do I stop?

Revoke the credentials at your broker and the connection ends immediately — no permission needed from anyone.

Where can I see Samurex AI performance?

On the four public FXBlue accounts linked above, and on the track record page at samurex.com.

Getting Started

The path in is deliberately unhurried. Read the four records on FXBlue. Watch them live for as long as you like. Then visit samurex.com to book a walkthrough and connect your own brokerage account when you are ready.

From that point on, everything the engines do happens in the open — on your dashboard and on the public record, at the same time.

*Past performance does not indicate future results. Trading carries a substantial risk of loss, and all figures shown reflect historical verified performance.*

Contact:

Company name: Samurex AI

Contact Name: Michael Blum (CMO)

Website: https://samurex.com

Support Email: support@samurex.com







